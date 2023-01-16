Here’s Why The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Declined in Q4

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7% compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the quarter, sector allocation was negative while the stock selection was positive. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds made the following comment about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

"The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported a disappointing fourth quarter with revenue and earnings below consensus which was followed by the board replacing then-CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Bob Iger as CEO. Parks remained a bright spot while losses at direct-to-consumer increased and linear networks continued to be challenged by cord cutting."

