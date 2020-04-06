Why Wanguo International Mining Group Limited's (HKG:3939) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Wanguo International Mining Group Limited's (HKG:3939) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Wanguo International Mining Group has a P/E ratio of 19.68. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$19.68 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Wanguo International Mining Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wanguo International Mining Group:

P/E of 19.68 = CN¥1.518 ÷ CN¥0.077 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Wanguo International Mining Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Wanguo International Mining Group has a higher P/E than the average (9.7) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

SEHK:3939 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 6th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Wanguo International Mining Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Wanguo International Mining Group shrunk earnings per share by 24% over the last year. But EPS is up 14% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Wanguo International Mining Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 4.1% of Wanguo International Mining Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.