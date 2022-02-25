Why war in Ukraine could become America's fight

Jason Fields, deputy editor
·3 min read
President Biden.
President Biden. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock, Library of Congress

Every major war in Europe since 1914 has involved an initially reluctant United States: World War I; World War II; the Cold War; the Bosnian War. As Russia invades Ukraine and men, women, and children die, we have to ask the question: Can America avoid the fight?

The U.S. is always late for the party: appearing in the final months of the first World War after much of the carnage was done. Sitting out WWII for more than two years before being drawn in by an attack on the homeland by the Japanese. And again in Bosnia in the 1990s, when the U.S. led airstrikes against the Serbs after they slaughtered more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica.

There's an argument to be made that both WWI and Bosnia were wars of choice, from an American perspective. Not so much with the other two.

Before WWI, the U.S. was not a major power. It had an army of fewer than 130,000 men, and the anti-war movement was fierce, if not as well remembered as Vietnam. The U.S. was ultimately dragged into World War I when the Germans, who were in a bad way, went back on a pledge not to attack American shipping with U-boats and made Mexico an offer to join the war — on their side.

WWII, of course, needs no introduction: The Nazis invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939; the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Adolf Hitler then declared war on the United States and suddenly an isolationist nation was fighting a war on two fronts, in addition to becoming the "arsenal of democracy."

Following WWII, the U.S. didn't crawl back into its shell. It was now a major world power, reconceiving Japan, rebuilding Europe, and facing off with nations living behind the Iron Curtain. If you believe in President Harry S Truman's domino theory, the hot spots in the Cold War — Korea, Japan — were wars of necessity and extensions of previous wars in Europe.

Late Wednesday evening, though, war returned to the bloodlands (as Yale's Timothy Snyder called them). Violence is engulfing Europe again.

Americans must face the fact that no one knows where Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop. Russian troops aren't leaving Belarus any time soon, and soldiers made a brief visit to another former Soviet republic, Kazakhstan, recently.

Of course, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. It wanted to be, but it isn't. The U.S. is under no obligation to fight on Kyiv's behalf. The Baltic states, on the other hand, are NATO members, since 2004, and Article 5 of the NATO treaty says that every other member of the alliance must come to their rescue in event of an invasion. Putin covets Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, once Soviet republics and also temptingly geographically desirable.

From a historical standpoint, the U.S. is starting the way it has in other European wars: humanitarian and military aid; tough sanctions and harsh words. American soldiers are racing to reinforce the front lines of member states, though not yet in large numbers.

The U.S. now must face up to the scariest thing about this new war in Europe. No one yet knows whether America will have to fight in it.

You may also like

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Recommended Stories

  • How Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting stock prices

    Travel and airline stocks are taking a hit as Russia invades Ukraine, with defence companies on the rise.

  • Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

    The latest:Russia's key attack targets in UkraineZelensky: Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv Congress wants to oust Russia from U.N. Security CouncilIn photos: How Russia's attack is unfolding in UkraineRussian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheavalBiden announces sanctions to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia"Russian military forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plantObama, Bush and Carter condemn Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on UkraineMany Russians a

  • Russia's key attack targets in Ukraine

    Russian forces stepped up their invasion of Ukraine by closing in on Kyiv and attacking other key Ukrainian cities on Friday.The big picture: Russia's assault on Ukraine that's killed dozens of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers and forced tens of thousands to flee the country is coming from the north, east and south, according to multiple reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russian troops are reported to have been moving in from the north toward Kyiv

  • Russia invades Ukraine

    Early Thursday morning (Ukraine time), Russia invaded Ukraine, attacking from the Belarus border.

  • Gold Climbs as Traders Weigh War, Sanctions Against Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, with investors remaining on edge as they assessed the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, against the imminent monetary policy tightening in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Ru

  • Why war in Ukraine means the end of the liberal world order

    With Russia’s invasion, the world’s ‘rules’ no longer apply

  • Scholz says West must ensure Ukraine conflict does not spread

    The West will deploy all resources available to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not spread to other countries in Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday. This applies expressly to our NATO partners in the Baltic States, Poland and Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Scholz also said Russian President Vladimir Putin alone and not the Russian people bore the responsibility for the attack on Ukraine, but he "would not win."

  • White House condemns Russia over report of hostage-taking at Chernobyl nuclear site

    Press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is “outraged” and requests their release.

  • Lithuania president says Ukraine needs EU help: "Tomorrow might be too late"

    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday the European Union should slap the harshest-possible sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine "a much more visible and transparent road to membership" in the 27-nation bloc. Arriving to an emergency meeting of EU leaders after Russia invaded Ukraine from the air, sea and land early in the day, Nauseda said: "This is an absolutely inappropriate act of aggression.... Unfortunately, we were not successful enough, not decisive enough to prevent Russia from this step."

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis could 'negatively impact the U.S. and global recovery,' economist says

    Morning Consult Economic Analyst&nbsp;Jesse Wheeler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the global economic impacts of Russia invading Ukraine.

  • Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

    More than 100 Ukrainians have died in the first day of war

  • Turkey’s Erdoğan tells Putin that new Russian claims on Ukraine territory are illegitimate

    Turkey under Erdoğan has been characterized as the most Kremlin-friendly of NATO's 30 member states.

  • Hong Kong families despair as COVID rules may separate them from children

    Guada, a mother of two young children and pregnant with twins, cries herself to sleep at night, worried that Hong Kong's severe COVID-19 rules will separate her from her kids or force her to give birth alone. Anyone who tests positive for COVID in Hong Kong, including infants and children, are put into isolation facilities with no family contact allowed, as authorities enforce their "dynamic zero" COVID policy. As coronavirus cases hit record daily highs, the government plans to roll out compulsory mass testing for the city's 7.4 million people in March, exacerbating separation fears among many local and expatriate families.

  • Philippines marks Marcos overthrow as son homes in on presidency

    Thousands of Filipinos gathered on Friday to mark the anniversary of a "People Power" uprising against late dictator Ferdinand Marcos - with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia's most notorious kleptocracies. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, have scheduled events throughout Friday seeking to discredit his election campaign and thwart what they warn will be a return of dictatorship and the demise of democracy.

  • Fed Pushes Ahead on Rate Hikes, Despite Ukraine

    Leaders at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that they expect to start raising interest rates next month as planned, despite the increased economic risk and uncertainty generated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Barring an unexpected turn in the economy, I believe it will be appropriate to move the funds rate up in March and follow with further increases in the coming months,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said. The course of events in Ukraine will likely influence the pace at which ra

  • How the U.S. can still win in the Ukraine crisis

    World War III is the worst scenario. What's the best?

  • U.S. says China and Russia seek 'profoundly illiberal' world order

    The United States on Wednesday accused China and Russia of working together to create a new 'profoundly illiberal' world order of which Moscow's actions towards Ukraine were just a part. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said every responsible country in the world, including China, had an obligation to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down and de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

  • For North Jersey Ukrainians, anxious hours follow a sleepless night as Russia invades

    For many Ukrainian Americans, a sleepless Wednesday night stretched well into Thursday as word quickly spread of Russian depredations in the Ukraine.

  • Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainians were killed in 1st day of Russian attack

    Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainians were killed in 1st day of Russian attack

  • Ukraine's government asks hackers for help with the country's 'cyber defense'

    Ukraine's government asks hackers for help with the country's 'cyber defense'