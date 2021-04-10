Why Warren Buffett would say it's not too late to refinance your mortgage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Whiteman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Why Warren Buffett would say it&#39;s not too late to refinance your mortgage
Why Warren Buffett would say it's not too late to refinance your mortgage

Mortgage rates have been trending upward recently, after hitting record lows in January. But if you’re a homeowner and haven’t refinanced your loan in the last year or two, you might be missing out on big savings.

Just last week, rates fell for the first time in almost two months — even more reason to stop procrastinating.

Ninety-year-old investing sage Warren Buffett would wonder what you're waiting for.

"This is a very good time to borrow money, which means it may not be such a great time to lend money, but it’s good for the country that it’s a good time to borrow money," billionaire Buffett said during his company's 2020 annual shareholders meeting, held online.

Buffett has been on something of a borrowing binge himself, and at some truly eye-popping rates. You can do pretty well, too, if you follow his lead.

Use Buffett as your role model

Child with superhero shadow
lassedesignen / Shutterstock

To shore up an economy during the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the Federal Reserve last year slashed a key interest rate nearly to zero. More recently, Fed officials signaled they'll keep rates at next to nothing until 2024.

Buffett hasn't figured out a way to borrow at 0% interest (at least not yet), but his Berkshire Hathaway holding company did come close last year as it benefited from the Fed's low-rate environment.

In April 2020, Berkshire said that through a bond offering priced in Japanese yen, it would be taking on the equivalent of over $1.8 billion in debt — at rates ranging from 2% to a mere 0.674%.

You won't find 30-year mortgage rates way down in that neighborhood, but 30-year fixed-rate mortgages right now are averaging 3.13%. Despite recent increases, rates have almost never been this low.

During a 2017 CNBC interview, Buffett called the 30-year mortgage "the best instrument in the world" — because of your ability to refinance when you find a lower rate.

"If you’re wrong and rates go to 2%, which I don’t think they will, you pay it off," he said at the time. "It’s a one-way renegotiation. It is an incredibly attractive instrument for the homeowner and you’ve got a one-way bet."

Refinancing saves average $277 a month: study

Serious wife and husband planning budget, checking finances,
fizkes / Shutterstock

And remember, Buffett knows a few things about the housing market. Aside from his company's investments in energy, insurance and telecom, Berkshire also owns HomeServices of America, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the U.S., according to RealTrends.

Many households have been seizing upon the low rates on home loans. In late January, Americans were applying for refinance mortgages at the strongest clip since last March, though that pace has been slowing, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

At current rates, an estimated 11.1 million homeowners are sitting on loans they could refinance to cut their monthly costs by an average $277, the mortgage technology and data provider Black Knight recently reported.

Still on the fence? You're in a good position to refinance if you currently have a 30-year mortgage at around 3.9% or higher, and if your credit score is exceptional (800 or higher) or very good (740 to 799).

When Warren Buffett says it's a good time to borrow money, maybe it's time for you to cut down the cost of your mortgage.

Recommended Stories

  • How Rich Are Joe Biden, Donald Trump and All the Other Living US Presidents?

    Although the current presidential salary is not too shabby at $400,000 a year, many former presidents make the bulk of their money after leaving the White House through speaking engagements, book...

  • April 15: Get ready to pay up if you owe quarterly taxes

    Officials face pressure to delay as small business owners, freelancers and gig workers prepare for the first quarter deadline.

  • Why This Amazon Analyst Sees 'Enormous Amount Of Upside' Ahead

    An "enormous amount of upside" exists for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney told CNBC Friday. The stock has been rangebound for the last six to nine months, the analyst said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Amazon is the "single best asset in internet land," and it's one you want to own, Mahaney said. Fundamentally, Amazon is an extremely strong asset, which the market acknowledges, he said — but the Evercore analyst expects a technical breakout sometime soon. Amazon Web Services: The demand for cloud computing has accelerated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. AWS margins are higher than in Amazon's core retail business, Mahaney said. The margins at Amazon will continue to rise and Amazon will continue to do everything it can to invest in new growth areas, the analyst said. Related Link: Amazon Alabama Workers Vote Against Joining Union Amazon's Regulatory Risk: Mahaney said he expects there to be more scrutiny of Amazon as it grows to become the single largest employer in the U.S. within the next three years. There has been pressure on the company in terms of its wage practices, but the analyst said the regulatory risk is relatively limited. "I haven't seen anything that suggests that there will be a near-term negative impact on earnings," he said. AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares were trading 1.73% higher at $3,356.39 at last check Friday. Related Link: Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix? Image by josemiguels from Pixabay. Latest Ratings for AMZN DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupAssumesOutperform Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021UBSMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Spotify Analyst Says Streaming Stock Will Be A Winner In 2021How Jonah Lupton Expects TransMedics Group Stock To React To FDA Decision© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 16 ways to make more money — starting this weekend

    Take a minute to ensure you're not leaving cash on the table.

  • These $25 Chelsea boots are the only rain boots I’ll wear

    Comfortable, durable and cheap, these boots are a best seller for a reason.

  • Myanmar: US hits state-owned gem company with sanctions

    The sanctions on Myanmar Gems Enterprise are an attempt to deprive the military government of funds.

  • What to Expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021

    When you shop through retailer links on our site, we may earn affiliate commissions. 100% of the fees we collect are used to support our nonprofit mission. Learn more. Amazon Prime Day is the re...

  • The Masters: Round 1

    Highlights from the first round of the 85th Masters Tournament.

  • Christopher Meloni on a Potential Stabler and Benson Romance: 'There's a World of Possibility'

    Christopher Meloni played Elliot Stabler opposite Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • This Is The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • US expresses concern as Russia 'sends ballistic missiles' to Ukraine border

    The United States on Thursday said it was discussing Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border with Nato allies as fresh reports showed Russia deploying ballistic missiles to the area. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that Washington was “increasingly concerned” about what has been described as Russia’s largest military manoeuvres in the area since the break-out of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014. “Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Russia’s military build-up was first reported last month as social media footage showed an unusually large number of tanks, troops and other equipment moving across the country to the south and the south-west. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine first broke out following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea but had subsided in recent years.

  • Borrowing opportunity: Mortgage rates drop for the first time in 7 weeks

    Rates have reversed course, giving homebuyers and homeowners an opening.

  • How a Defeated Trump Is Making a Muddle of the GOP

    WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers are passing voting restrictions to pacify right-wing activists still gripped by former President Donald Trump’s lie that a largely favorable election was rigged against them. GOP leaders are lashing out in Trumpian fashion at businesses, baseball and the news media to appeal to many of the same conservatives and voters. And debates over the size and scope of government have been overshadowed by the sort of culture war clashes that the tabloid king relished. This is the party Trump has remade. As GOP leaders and donors gather for a party retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend, with a side trip to Mar-a-Lago for a reception with Trump on Saturday night, the former president’s pervasive influence in Republican circles has revealed a party thoroughly animated by a defeated incumbent — a bizarre turn of events in U.S. politics. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Barred from Twitter, quietly disdained by many Republican officials and reduced to receiving supplicants in his tropical exile in Florida, Trump has found ways to exert an almost gravitational hold on a leaderless party just three months after the assault on the Capitol that his critics hoped would marginalize the man and taint his legacy. His preference for engaging in red-meat political fights rather than governing and policymaking have left party leaders in a state of confusion over what they stand for, even when it comes to business, which was once the business of Republicanism. Yet his single term has made it vividly clear what the far-right stands against — and how it intends to go about waging its fights. Having quite literally abandoned their traditional party platform last year to accommodate Trump, Republicans have organized themselves around opposition to the perceived excesses of the left and borrowed his scorched-earth tactics as they do battle. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader, excoriated businesses this week for siding with Democrats on GOP-backed voting restrictions, only to backpedal after seeming to suggest he wanted corporations out of politics entirely. They are doing relatively little to present counterarguments to President Joe Biden on the coronavirus response, his expansive social welfare proposals or, with the important exception of immigration, most any policy issue. Instead, Republicans are attempting to shift the debate to issues that are more inspiring and unifying within their coalition and could help them tar Democrats. So Republicans have embraced fights over seemingly small-bore issues to make a larger argument: By emphasizing the withdrawal from publication of a handful of racially insensitive Dr. Seuss books; the rights of transgender people; and the willingness of large institutions or corporations like MLB and Coca-Cola to side with Democrats on voting rights, the right is attempting to portray a nation in the grip of elites obsessed with identity politics. It is a strikingly different approach from the last time Democrats had full control of government, in 2009 and 2010, when conservatives harnessed the Great Recession to stoke anger about President Barack Obama and federal spending on their way to sweeping midterm gains. But Biden, a white political veteran, is not much of a foil for the party’s far-right base and is unlikely to grow more polarizing with the country at large. “2010 had the veneer of philosophical and ideological coherence, but we don’t even bother paying lip service to that now,” said Liam Donovan, a Republican lobbyist. “Trump made grievances that were the aperitif into the entree.” While this approach may not be the political equivalent of a well-balanced meal — a plan for long-term recovery — that does not mean it is a poor strategy for success in the 2022 elections that will determine control of the House and Senate. Even Democrats see the risk that Republican messaging on cultural issues will resonate with a large segment of voters. Dan Pfeiffer — a former aide to Obama who suffered through what his boss called the 2010 “shellacking” — warned members of his party this week that they should not simply roll their eyes when Republicans lament “cancel culture.” “Republicans are raising these cultural topics to unite their party and divide ours,” he wrote in an essay. “Therefore, we must aggressively move the conversation back to the economic issues that unite our party and divide theirs.” Longtime Republicans do not much deny that. “Democrats have done the one thing I never thought could happen this quickly: They’ve caused Republicans to take their eyes off what divides us and made us set our eyes on the true opposition,” crowed Ralph Reed, a Republican strategist. That may be on overly rosy assessment given that Trump is still hungry for payback against his intraparty critics, with a series of contentious primaries on deck and Democrats poised to reap the benefits of an economic recovery. But there is no doubt that Republicans are rallying around a style of post-Trump politics that makes that prefix superfluous. In particular, they are eager to highlight immigration at a moment when there is a surge of undocumented migrants at the border. Besides being Trump’s signature issue, it also has the strongest cultural resonance with their heavily white base. An NPR/Marist survey last month found that while 64% of independent voters approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, only 27% supported his approach to immigration. At a private lunch last month on the same day House Democrats pushed through Biden’s stimulus bill, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., with the ear of McConnell, confidently predicted that the influx at the border would be the party’s ticket back to the majority. “I think this is a central issue in the campaign in 2022 — in part because it’s not clear to me that Joe Biden is strong enough and has the political willpower to do what is necessary and get the border under control,” Cotton said in a subsequent interview. It is not just conservatives who are focusing on the border. Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. and a moderate who represents an upstate district that went heavily for Biden, warned that immigration flare-ups would be “hung around” Biden’s neck if he was not careful. “It’s not a good issue for people in the suburbs; it’s not a good issue for moderate Republicans; it’s not a good issue for moderate Democrats; it’s certainly not a good issue for independents,” he said. With much to gain from blaming the issue on Democrats, Republicans have all but abandoned a comprehensive immigration agreement, despite the pleadings of the business lobby. But that is hardly the only issue on which Republicans are growing uncomfortable with industry, although they are being selective in their choices. McConnell, for instance, continues to hold up the 2017 tax cuts, which slashed the corporate rate, as the crown jewel of the party’s legislative accomplishments in the Trump years, and he is highly unlikely to join a union picket line anytime soon. But he plainly sees a political upside in confronting MLB and the corporate titans, like Delta and Coca-Cola, that have denounced Georgia’s voting bill — an intervention that itself would have been unlikely in a pre-Trump era. “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order,” he warned this week, later adding that he had no problem with businesses continuing to fund candidates. Others in the party have gone even further, threatening the antitrust exemption professional baseball enjoys — a distinctly Trumpian retribution tactic. Recent party polling indicates that, more than any issue, Republican voters crave candidates who “won’t back down in a fight with the Democrats,” a finding that showed up in a survey by GOP firm Echelon Insights earlier this year. People who have gravitated to the right “feel the way of life that they have known is changing rapidly,” Kristen Soltis Anderson, the Republican pollster who conducted the survey, said in an interview with Ezra Klein. Republicans have sought to stoke those fears, wielding liberal positions on issues like policing or transgender rights as culture war bludgeons, even if it means dispensing with some conservative values. In Arkansas this week, a drive by conservative legislators to make it illegal for transgender children to receive gender-affirming medication or surgery drew a veto from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican. He argued that the bill would “set new standard of legislative interference with physicians and parents” and that it failed to make exceptions for children who had already begun hormone treatments. Still, he was overridden by his party’s lawmakers, and Trump assailed him as a “lightweight RINO.” Yet it is the willingness to engage in brass-knuckle political combat that is most important in the party right now. “It has become the overarching virtue Republicans look for in their leaders,” said Reed, the GOP strategist. He said that in an earlier, less tribal era, the party would have backed off the divisive Georgia bill limiting voting access. “After business and the media circled the wagons, we would have called the Legislature back in, done some fixes and moved on,” he said. “Now we just dig in.” The shifting culture of the GOP is on clear display in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is emerging as presidential timber, almost entirely because he has weaponized news coverage critical of his handling of the coronavirus. DeSantis’ actual response to the crisis is not what delights conservatives; rather, it is how he bristles at skeptical coverage, just as Trump did when he was excoriating the “fake news.” The most recent example came this week when “60 Minutes” aired a segment that suggested DeSantis had improperly made Publix grocery stores, which are ubiquitous in Florida, distributors of the coronavirus vaccine after the company contributed $100,000 to him. DeSantis did not cooperate with CBS for the piece. But with the sympathy of other Republicans, he cried foul about the segment after it ran and was rewarded with a coveted prime-time interview on Fox News to expound on his grievance. “This is the beating heart of the Republican Party right now; the media has replaced Democrats as the opposition,” said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist in Kentucky. “The platform is, whatever the media is against today, I’m for, and whatever they’re for, I’m against.” That has made for an odd alchemy in the capital, where a number of business-oriented Republicans increasingly find themselves politically homeless. Notable among them is the Chamber of Commerce, which angered GOP lawmakers by cozying up to Democrats but is now aghast at Biden’s proposed corporate tax hike. “It’s a weird time,” said Tony Fratto, a former Bush administration official who supported Biden but represents business clients who are uneasy with a tax increase. “I don’t know where to go, but a lot of people don’t feel comfortable with where the parties are right now.” Except, perhaps, for one recently retired Florida man. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Costco is reopening its food courts as restrictions loosen and bringing back fan-favorite items

    Costco execs say the food court is key to drawing customers in and getting them to spend more time in the store.

  • I'm a 17-year-old Fortnite gamer who's won over $646,000 in two years since going pro. I average about 10 hours of gaming daily.

    Diego Palma, aka Arkhram, is 17 and says he got into gaming while recovering from a knee injury. He later signed with a pro-gaming league at age 14.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • All 200 walk-up COVID-19 vaccine slots used up at stadium

    One of Maryland's first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites got even more busier Friday at the same time as some bad news evolved about vaccine supply. According to the University of Maryland Medical System, which runs the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site, almost 6,000 patients were scheduled Friday, and for the first time, the site also accepted walk-ups.

  • Should the U.S. rejoin the Iran nuclear deal?

    Would a revived nuclear agreement provide a path to a safer Middle East or is negotiating with Iran's abusive regime a mistake?

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.