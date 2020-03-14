Why Washington state is at the center of the US coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, Alexandria, 22, was struggling to breathe, so she called 911 and was rushed to an isolation unit at a Seattle hospital.

She had had a fever for days and was tested for the flu and strep throat, and given a chest X-ray. But, she said, the doctors told her she would not be tested for coronavirus because she hadn’t traveled to China and was not in the at-risk age range.

After being discharged with a diagnosis of a viral infection, with no recommendations about home isolation, she was escorted out of the hospital, where she waited on the street for her partner to pick her up.

It took four days before another physician heard her symptoms, sent her in for coronavirus testing, and she was diagnosed positive.

Since January, when Washington reported the first case of coronavirus in the US, the state has been the central focus of the American outbreak, documenting the most cases and deaths associated with the infection in the country. Its position in what has now been declared by the World Health Organization as a pandemic can be attributed to everything from individual missed opportunities for diagnosis and state funding gaps to restrictive federal guidelines for testing.

But at the same time, those high numbers can also be attributed to the simple fact that the state diagnosed its first case before the rest of America and was forced to jumpstart its testing and surveillance response.

Dr Scott Lindquist, the Washington state epidemiologist for communicable disease, explained that Washington is not at the country’s center of this outbreak, but rather at the “leading edge”.

“We are leading the rest of the country,” he said. “They are using all our experience… as they’re finding the same amount of activity in their state.”

As of Thursday, state officials have confirmed 457 cases in Washington across 13 counties, including 31 deaths.

Following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), early testing in Washington was done through the CDC and limited to individuals who had symptoms and a travel history to China or contact with a known case. These guidelines have since broadened, allowing academic and corporate labs to conduct testing and healthcare providers to decide who is eligible for the test.

Janet Baseman, the associate dean for the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, said she doesn’t think there’s anything that could have been done differently at the state and local level, as officials were following the federal guidelines. But if there had been more people tested earlier it could have had an important impact on exposure.

“We would have found the cases earlier, and if we would have found the cases earlier, people who tested positive would have been able to take extra precautions to isolate themselves and to possibly keep other people from becoming exposed, thereby limiting transmission,” she said.

The University of Washington’s virology lab was one of those spaces that was prepared early to contribute to additional testing. Keith Jerome, the head of the virology division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said developed a test that detects the virus and worked with the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through February to get approval to start testing.

But the lab wasn’t able to start until 2 March, after the FDA changed its policy to say labs that have validated tests could begin testing immediately.

The University of Washington lab can currently handle about 1,000 samples a day, and by next week may be able to process as many as 4,000 samples. Jerome said they’re working toward being able to test 10,000 samples a day, but also to simply get the word out that there are labs with plenty of capacity for testing.