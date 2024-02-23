Why is water leaking from Interstate 10 tunnel in downtown Phoenix?

The almost 3,000-foot-long tunnel Phoenix natives know as the Deck Park tunnel had a persistent leak on the eastbound Interstate 10 for over a decade, but with recent Valley rainstorms the leak, now heavier, made its way to the westbound lanes the past week.

Phoenix drivers experienced overhead drips, puddles to drive through and even signs warning drivers of slick roads before entering the tunnel.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation officials, the drippage on the westbound I-10 was caused by a leak in the irrigation system underneath Margaret T. Hance Park, which sits above the tunnel.

When will the leak be fixed?

The city has told ADOT officials that the irrigation leak affecting westbound lanes has been repaired. However, the issues on the eastbound lanes may still persist as they have for years.

"The reality is leaks will happen in a tunnel that's well over 30 years old and located under a park," said ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel.

ADOT officials said new deck joints are needed to create an improved seal against moisture. But to replace them, they need access from the park above.

Upcoming work on the park would allow them access, but for now, there is no timeline for repairs from the city. An ADOT contractor is on standby.

"It won't happen overnight. Any planned improvements will take coordination and some time," Nintzel said.

Until then, inspections of the bridge check the integrity of the bridge and its electrical system every two years.

What is the Deck Park Tunnel?

The Deck Park Tunnel actually isn’t a tunnel at all, and Deck Park isn’t its real name.

What is officially the Papago Freeway Tunnel is a series of 19 bridges sitting side-by-side underneath 32 acres of land known as Hance Park.

The half-mile-long underpass runs between North Third Street and North Third Avenue and supports iconic Phoenix buildings like the Phoenix Center for the Arts, the Irish Cultural Center, the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, the Burton Barr Central Library, Arizona Humanities and the Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center.

Surprising tunnel history spans decades

The concept for the highway came about in the late 1960s, but it would take 30 years of political battles, unfeasible mock-ups, displacement and construction for the tunnel to officially open.

City planners realized they needed a freeway to connect the east and west Valleys of fast-growing Phoenix, but they didn’t want to disrupt the current roads and utilities downtown.

The first draft of the Papago Freeway Tunnel was unveiled in 1973… and was a huge flop. The original model displayed a ‘sky highway’ rising 40-100 feet over Phoenix, with the exits at Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue looking like giant helicoil structures three football fields wide.

This proposal was struck down by the community, and the city went back to the drawing board. Project ideas were proposed and struck down throughout the 1970s until the current model was overwhelmingly passed in 1979 to begin construction on a freeway, underpass and park all-in-one.

During these planning years, however, neighborhoods where the highway would reside nearly a decade later were already being bulldozed. Construction displaced more than 7,000 residents in the Moreland corridor and filled the neighborhood with gangs, drugs and ruined houses.

Construction on the $500 million highway project officially began in 1983, and on August 10, 1990, the tunnel was officially opened for public use.

