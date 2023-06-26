Why water supply for new Cambridgeshire homes could hit habitats

Helen Brooke's says the River Granta in Cambridgeshire usually covers the water pipe and the bank where she is standing

Supplying water to thousands of new homes in the driest area of the UK threatens rivers and natural habitats, the Environment Agency has warned. It is the first time it has objected to housing developments over water concerns. What is the risk?

The planned homes are all in the south of Cambridgeshire, which could see more than 50,000 new homes by 2041, though some may now be built more slowly.

The Environment Agency has raised concerns about five planning applications, including at least 4,425 dwellings.

Bourn Airfield, west of Cambridge, could see 3,000 new homes built

Plans to build 3,000 homes on Bourn Airfield and another 1,000 on Darwin Green on the outskirts of Cambridge are among them.

The Environment Agency said water is a "precious resource that is under pressure across the country" and that taking more from natural stores is "posing a real risk to chalk streams, river, and wetland habitats".

It added: "We have objected to some proposed development applications in the Greater Cambridge area on the basis that the water supply for these developments will pose a significant risk to our local water environment."

The second and third phases of Darwin Green could see another 1,000 homes added to those built in the first phase

'Concern' over supply plans

The East of England is the driest region in the UK and was declared to be in drought 10 months ago.

In Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, most water is pumped from an underground chalk aquifer before being supplied to homes and businesses.

Cambridge Water, which supplies the area, said it was "working hard to reduce water demand in the region" and "focusing on reducing leakage across our network".

The company said it has "resilient, long-term" plans to increase supplies and was trying to reduce demand.

To bolster supplies, the company hopes to transfer water from neighbouring Anglian Water and is supporting proposals for a new reservoir in the Cambridgeshire Fens, which might be complete in the mid-to-late 2030s.

The River Granta in Cambridgeshire is a rare chalk stream that is fed by an underground aquifer, which is also used for drinking water

In a statement to a planning inquiry into one proposed development near Cambridge North Station, which would include 425 homes, the Environment Agency also criticised the company's draft water resources management plan.

It said the agency remains "very concerned" the plan "will not deliver the reductions in demand stated in the plan".

It also raised concerns about the "deliverability" of both the water transfer plans and the proposed Fens reservoir.

"This presents an unacceptable risk to security of supply and the environment."

Cambridge Water said it was "working closely with the Environment Agency" to boost supplies and reduce the amount of water taken from underground aquifers "to protect rare chalk streams in the region".

"We're confident that we have a resilient, long-term solution to achieve this."

Brookgate, the developer behind the plans near Cambridge North Station, said it was proposing a "highly sustainable" development, which would exceed water efficiency standards.

House-builder Countryside said new homes it is proposing at Bourn Airfield would be built to "high standards of water conservation".

House building plans 'reckless'

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne believes plans to build thousands more homes in his constituency would be "reckless"

The Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire described house building proposals in his constituency as "reckless".

Referring to the number of houses that could be built across South Cambridgeshire and Cambridge, Anthony Browne said there is "no prospect of building 50,000 homes in this area".

He added: "The problem is we've got a really rapid rate of house building in one of the driest parts of the country and we've simply run out of water.

"The district council has to go back to the drawing board and think again about how it can have a local plan that actually fits in with the reality of the environmental situation."

South Cambridgeshire District Council is considering cutting water consumption regulations in new homes from 110 litres per person per day to 80 litres.

Tumi Hawkins says some house building may need to be slowed down while new water infrastructure is built

Councillor Tumi Hawkins, a Liberal Democrat who leads on planning for the authority, said some housing plans might have to be "slowed down" but that the growth in the area "is down to market forces".

"We can't stop that. What we need to do is manage it in a sustainable way," she said.

"We will look at each case on its own merit and work with suppliers – Cambridge Water, Anglian Water – but we also must manage the growth in the best way that we can.

"It's a balance that we're having to strike."

Water source status 'poor'

According to an Environment Agency document, the state of the underground water sources relied on by Cambridge Water is "poor", meaning they cannot feed enough water to support the water bodies that depend on them.

Pumping water from these underground sources has put the River Granta and sections of the River Cam in Cambridgeshire under "ecological pressure", the document adds.

Helen Brookes says the River Granta supports species including brown trout and kingfishers

Helen Brookes, 48, from Linton Friends of the River Granta, said the river is "vibrant" but "very vulnerable".

It supports mayflies and their larvae, brown trout and kingfishers, she said.

"If you take too much out, then rivers like this dry up. That's the consequence.

"If the river dries up, those larvae aren't there, the fish don't have anything to feed on and so it goes further up the food chain and so everything suffers," she added.

