This is why we should stop telling women to be better negotiators

Mandi Woodruff-Santos
·5 min read

“Negotiate like a white man.”

That was the sub-headline of a recent article I read offering tips on how to take charge of your finances this summer.

The writer’s intention was noble, no question. If we know women (and women of color particularly) earn less than white men, we should offer tips so they can swing the pendulum back in their favor. Clearly, white men must be doing something special at the bargaining table, right? They earn 20-40% more than women on average. So, of course, let’s get women to channel their inner Mark Cubans and finally close the stubborn gender wage gap already!

A young, serious African American woman sitting in a boardroom across the table from a young businessman. They are both wearing business suits and the man is looking at the woman and typing on a digital tablet. She is in focus and may be answering questions for a job interview.
(Photo: Getty Creative)

But there are two huge flaws in the way experts often speak to women about negotiating and earning more.

First, they almost always put the onus on the shoulders of the person at the table who has the least amount of power in most salary negotiations — in this case, women or really any job candidate for that matter.

And second, they assume white men are doing something right, while women are failing in some obvious way leading to their own pay inequity.

The fact is that white men don’t earn more than women because they are such amazing negotiators or possess some innate, magical business savvy we lack.

Thanks to unconscious bias and the way it influences hiring and compensation decisions — established by a multitude of studies — white men walk into a room and are given the benefit of the doubt in ways that women simply aren’t. According to one such study conducted in 2018, researchers found women are just as likely to ask for pay raises as men are, but they are less likely to actually get the raise. Women who asked for a raise received one 15% of the time, the study found, while men who asked got raises 20% of the time.

Diverse male applicants looking at female rival among men waiting for at job interview, professional career inequality, employment sexism prejudice, unfair gender discrimination at work concept
(Photo: Getty Creative)

The penalty against women doesn’t just apply at the salary negotiation table, either. Here are other examples of how bias in favor of white men can play out in the real world and proliferate the gender wage gap:

A recruiter or hiring manager may look at a white man’s resume and interpret his lack of management experience as an opportunity to rise to a new challenge and put him forward for a senior role. That recruiter may see the same resume with a woman’s name attached and unconsciously come to an entirely different conclusion — this woman clearly lacks management experience, so let’s recommend someone who’s racked up more years in senior leadership. In a vacuum, this decision doesn’t seem biased but rather simply based on cold hard facts. But you can see how our innate bias toward white men as the default image of leadership literally lines their pockets with additional wealth while depriving women and people of color the same opportunity.

As a Black woman, I have walked into rooms throughout my career where I have been the most senior person at the table and yet I have been spoken to as if I am the intern. A senior leader at my company visited my office for a meeting with me and spent 10 minutes speaking with someone else before they realized they had pulled aside the wrong brown-skinned, curly-haired woman in the office. And I was told at least twice during annual reviews that I was intimidating to some colleagues and should focus on being easier to work with.

YF Plus
YF Plus

These are micro-aggressions that white men simply don’t face in the workplace. I was able to succeed in corporate settings in spite of them, becoming one of the highest paid women at my company and managing a team of more than 30 staff at the end of my five-year tenure.

I didn’t negotiate like a white man to get there. I worked hard to earn the trust and respect of my white male colleagues, the people who I knew were at the decision-making tables when conversations around promotion and compensation happened. And I fought for equal pay for my staff every chance I got, pointing out pay inequities between men and women doing the same job where the man earned more.

I did this because I knew good and well where the power truly lay and it wasn’t in the lap of the job candidate sitting across from me at the bargaining table. It was with me and all the other senior leadership at my company who had first-hand knowledge of our compensation budgets and exactly how much we were willing and able to pay for specific roles.

(Photo: Getty Creative)
(Photo: Getty Creative)

We have to hold corporations and senior leaders accountable for the role they play in proliferating the gender and racial wage gaps that continue to diminish the earning potential of women, especially women of color.

We have to be willing to have tough conversations about unconscious bias and put systems in place so that we can prevent our own human instincts from hindering progress.

For example, companies can make sure a diverse group of hiring managers review candidates for senior hires and have equal input. They can stop using arbitrary job requirements like a four-year college degree and certain years’ worth of experience to whittle down their hiring pools.

And they can routinely review compensation at all levels and ensure workers are being paid equitably across the board.

Let’s put the onus on the people who really hold the power and stop telling women to be better negotiators.

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Mandi Woodruff-Santos is inclusive wealth-building advocate, career expert and co-host of the popular podcast Brown Ambition. Her work has appeared in CNBC, Business Insider, Teen Vogue and U.S. News & World Report.

Follow her for more tips on career and wealth-building @mandimoney on Instagram and @maaandimoney on TikTok.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Gains will be harder to come by' for US economy hit by Delta variant: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, August 20, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop amid lingering virus, Fed policy concerns

    Stock futures dropped Friday morning as investors considered the latest batch of earnings and economic data and continued to contemplate the path forward for monetary policy.

  • Exclusive-China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control-sources

    Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want U.S. stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing's unprecedented scrutiny on private sector firms. The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms, ideally state-backed, to manage and monitor IPO hopefuls' data could effectively limit their ability to transfer Chinese onshore data overseas, one of the people said. That would help ease Beijing's growing concerns that a foreign listing might force such Chinese companies to hand over some of their data to foreign entities and undermine national security, added the person.

  • Some baby boomers jeopardized their retirement by helping family during the pandemic

    Two in 5 boomers reported they had to financially support other family members during the pandemic, according to a new survey from CNO Financial Group.

  • The US could 'take the lead' in vaccine production: NAM CEO

    Manufacturers have insisted that raw material shortages are the greatest barrier to increased manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, but advocates are increasingly sounding the alarm on the need for a more united global response.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Hackers stole millions of Social Security numbers from T-Mobile. What should you do?

    The giant data breach at T-Mobile raises the risk of identity theft even for people who aren't customers. Here are some tips for protecting yourself.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these four dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • China passes new personal data privacy law, to take effect Nov. 1

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's National People's Congress on Friday passed a law designed to protect online user data privacy and will implement the policy from Nov. 1, according to state media outlet Xinhua. The law's passage completes another pillar in the country's efforts to regulate cyberspace and is expected to add more compliance requirements for companies in the country. China has instructed its tech giants to ensure better secure storage of user data, amid public complaints about mismanagement and misuse which have resulted in user privacy violations.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, August 19

    Stocks traded mixed on Thursday to steady following steep losses from a day earlier. Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President and Chris Zaccarelli, Independent Advisor Alliance CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • Grace drops to tropical storm over Yucatan Peninsula. Henri to turn into a Cat 1 soon

    Grace, now a tropical storm, made landfall early Thursday along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula just south of Tulum as a category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Ex-DOJ officials helping Afghans flee

    And three fully-vaccinated senators said they have COVID-19.

  • Investors Are Woefully Ignorant on Financial Advisor Fees: Are You Different?

    Investors don’t understand the fees they pay for investment products and advice especially well, according to a recent State Street Global Advisors survey. State Street’s Low-Cost Investing Survey found a general lack of understanding when it comes to the management … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Woefully Ignorant on Financial Advisor Fees: Are You Different? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 types of terror threat which will emerge from Afghanistan debacle, according to ex-MI5 chief

    Former MI5 chief Lord Jonathan Evans has said it is inevitable an increased terrorism threat will emerge 'over the coming months and years'.

  • What Is A Flat Base? Why Does It Generate Flashy Profits? Skechers Scored Big With One

    Mathematically speaking, demand that the flat base fall no more than 5% to 10% from the base's left-side high. Up to a 15% correction? Acceptable.