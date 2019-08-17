Why Is Webster Financial (WBS) Down 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Webster Financial (WBS). Shares have lost about 6.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Webster Financial due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Webster Financial Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up



Webster Financial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2% in second-quarter 2019. Earnings per share of $1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. Also, the bottom line increased 22.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results reflect growth in revenues, with support from higher loans and improving interest margin. Further, fee income showed considerable improvement. Also, the company’s strong capital position was a tailwind. However, higher expenses and provisions were headwinds.



The company reported earnings applicable to common shareholders of $96.2 million, up from $79.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue Growth Mitigates Higher Expenses, Loans Increase



Webster Financial’s total revenues increased 8.3% year over year to $317.6 million. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314.2 million.



Net interest income grew 7.5% year over year to $241.8 million. Moreover, net interest margin expanded 6 basis points (bps) to 3.63%.



Non-interest income was around $75.9 million, up 10.9% year over year. The upswing mainly resulted from rise in all components except mortgage banking income.



Non-interest expenses of $180.6 million increased slightly from the year-ago quarter. This upswing mainly resulted from higher compensation and benefits expenses, technology and equipment, along with other expenses, partially offset by a fall in marketing and occupancy costs.



Efficiency ratio (on a non-GAAP basis) came in at 56.09% compared with 57.78% as of Jun 30, 2018. A lower ratio indicates improved profitability.



The company’s total loans and leases as of Jun 30, 2019 were $19.27 billion, up 2.4% sequentially. However, total deposits decreased slightly from the previous quarter to $22.6 billion.



Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag



Total non-performing assets were $153.2 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. In addition, the ratio of net charge-offs to annualized average loans came in at 0.24%, up 5 bps year over year. Also, the provision for loan and lease losses increased13.3% to $11.9 million.



However, allowance for loan losses represented 1.10% of total loans as of Jun 30, 2019, down 5 bps from Jun 30, 2018.



Improved Capital & Profitability Ratios



As of Jun 30, 2019, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.15% compared with 11.74% as of Jun 30, 2018. Additionally, total risk-based capital ratio came in at 13.54% compared with 13.21% in the prior-year quarter. Tangible common equity ratio was 8.31%, up from 7.75% as of Jun 30, 2018.



Return on average assets was 1.38% in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.22%. As of Jun 30, 2019, return on average common stockholders' equity came in at 13.47%, up from 12.22% as of Jun 30, 2018.



Outlook



Third-Quarter 2019



Management expects average loans to be up around 2% on a sequential basis, led by commercial and residential loans.



The average earnings assets are expected to be up about 2% or more sequentially.



NIM is expected to contract 7-10 bps sequentially.



NII is anticipated to be stable. Non-interest income will likely be decline by about $3 million.



Management expects provision for loan losses to increase in the third quarter, considering loan growth, portfolio mix and portfolio quality.



Efficiency ratio is expected to be below 57%.



Management expects the tax rate on a non-FTE basis to be around 21%.



The average diluted share count is estimated to be about 92 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Webster Financial has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.