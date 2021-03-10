Why this is the week mothers should reclaim exercise

Mel Bound, founder of This Mum Runs: ‘When you’re all together 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it creeps up on you and leaves you utterly exhausted’ - Andrew Fox for The Telegraph

There is an odd sound in homes around the country this week – one of silence. With schools mainly open again in England (with Wales and Scotland to follow later this month), kitchen tables are being cleared of textbooks, Zoom calls can go uninterrupted and parents can relinquish their roles of substitute teacher, as the real ones take over.

Mothers in particular are breathing a sigh of relief. Figures from the Office of National Statistics found that 67 per cent of women were taking charge of home schooling in the latest lockdown.

Because while lockdown encouraged a fitness boom, with sales of home gym equipment and online fitness classes soaring, research from Sport England found that mothers were less active in lockdown than before. The gender fitness gap widened in lockdown due to the fact the burden of home schooling largely fell to them.

“Women are more likely to take on the lion’s share of domestic responsibilities than men and during lockdown, many took on the role of home-schooler, leaving little time for exercise,” explains Lisa O’Keefe, the charity’s director of insight.

Nathalie Errandonea-Mewes, founder of barre fitness studio NRG Barrebody and a mother of two young children, says the mental exhaustion has been immense. “As if parenthood wasn’t hard enough, we had to become teachers. Our survival mode was switched on. We put our children’s needs in front of our own, all day, every day. No breaks allowed.”

Mel Bound, founder of running community This Mum Runs, and also a mother of two, agrees that this latest lockdown has been particularly tough and has cost parents – mostly mothers – the chance to exercise. “Working, whether that’s an external job or running a house, is overwhelming,” she says. “When you’re all together 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it creeps up on you and leaves you utterly exhausted.”

But now, there is some respite. To celebrate, This Mum Runs has launched the Time For Me campaign, which encourages mothers to take 20 minutes of “me time” every day. “We designed the campaign to create a moment for mothers to pause and reconnect with themselves after an insanely challenging time that has particularly impacted them,” says Bound, adding that it’s up to mothers whether to sit in peace, go for a walk or try an online exercise class. “Whatever they choose, it’s something to help feel like themselves again.”

Errandonea-Mewes, a former dancer, says that with schedules freeing up, adding in exercise can help women regain energy they have lost during lockdown. “Movement has always been my medicine,” she says. “Fitness is one of the most efficient ways to regain strength in mind and body and it can give us back a sense of control that we felt had been taken away from us during lockdown.”

But it can be easier said than done. “With my son going back to school I’ve got more time back for myself but there are still 101 things to fit into the day,” admits former Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, founder of the fitness app Jennis. Planning exercise in is key to getting it done, she says. “I absolutely make a plan – I diarise my sessions and I like to train in blocks with a focus, such as a 30-day challenge.”

Errandonea-Mewes suggests daily goals “Moving every day is a good place to start, but that doesn’t necessarily mean sweating and going all out,” she says. “I advise mixing up workouts, like a 30-minute cardio blast with a stretch one day and a dog walk the following day. The aim is to get the body moving.” She recently launched the NRG At Home fitness app which has a variety of classes including her signature barre and Pilates, along with cardio and stretching.

If you want to start – or restart – running, This Mum Runs has a free app that focuses on time spent moving, rather than distance. “I did the programme in lockdown last spring and found it so helpful to reframe my approach to running, to take my time and just enjoy being out again,” says Katie Baldwin, who runs her own PR company. “I was an avid half marathon runner but found it hard to get back into it after having my second child. Slowing down helped my body adapt and get stronger, and I’m now running several times a week.”

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill says planning exercise is key to getting it done - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

But even a daily walk can reap benefits – “potentially even better than a gym session” according to Dr Kelly Bowden Davies, a lecturer in exercise physiology from Manchester Metropolitan University, who studies the effects of inactivity.

Many have felt that one of the upsides of lockdown has been how we have been forced to slow down the pace of family life, with play dates and extra-curricular activities cleared from the diary. Bound says that is one thing she wants to encourage, even as we inch back into aspects of normal life. “We need to give ourselves full permission not to run full pelt back into a crazy work/life schedule but to take some time to reset and draw a line to rest, relax or move a bit more.”

Psychologist Emma Kenny, who has supported This Girl Can campaigns in the past, wholeheartedly agrees with this approach: “As a mum, you may believe that looking after everyone else’s needs is your main priority, but the truth is that you need to take care of yourself first and foremost, because that ensures you have the energy to look after those you love.”