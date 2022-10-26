Why were 2 men arrested in GOP canvasser attack? See for yourself in police reports

Two men were arrested in an attack that sent a Republican campaign worker in Hialeah to the hospital with fractures.

Christopher Monzon, 27, was passing out fliers for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday when he got into an argument with two men, and was then beaten, according to Hialeah police.

Arrested in connection with the attack were Javier Jesus Lopez, 25, of Hialeah, and Jonathan Alexander Casanova, 26, of Miami.

Read their arrest affidavits for yourself: