Why We're Not Concerned About Aemulus Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AEMULUS) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Aemulus Holdings Berhad has been doing very well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Aemulus Holdings Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Aemulus Holdings Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Enough Growth For Aemulus Holdings Berhad?

Aemulus Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 86% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 1,428% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Aemulus Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Aemulus Holdings Berhad's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of Aemulus Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Aemulus Holdings Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Aemulus Holdings Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here