Why We're Not Concerned About Aluflexpack AG's (VTX:AFP) Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.3x Aluflexpack AG (VTX:AFP) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Aluflexpack could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Aluflexpack's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Aluflexpack's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 50%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 42% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 10% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Aluflexpack's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Aluflexpack maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

