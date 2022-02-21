Why We're Not Concerned About NobleOak Life Limited's (ASX:NOL) Share Price

NobleOak Life Limited's (ASX:NOL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 39.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

NobleOak Life hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like NobleOak Life's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 43%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 20% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 34% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that NobleOak Life's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From NobleOak Life's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that NobleOak Life maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for NobleOak Life (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

