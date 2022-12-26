Why We're Not Concerned About Ramssol Group Berhad's (KLSE:RAMSSOL) Share Price

Ramssol Group Berhad's (KLSE:RAMSSOL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 36.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Ramssol Group Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Ramssol Group Berhad's Growth Trending?

Ramssol Group Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 61%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 94% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 109% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ramssol Group Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Ramssol Group Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Ramssol Group Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

