Why We're Not Concerned About Ranhill Utilities Berhad's (KLSE:RANHILL) Share Price

Ranhill Utilities Berhad's (KLSE:RANHILL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Ranhill Utilities Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Ranhill Utilities Berhad

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Ranhill Utilities Berhad.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ranhill Utilities Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 5.7% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 51% overall drop in EPS. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.4% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ranhill Utilities Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that Ranhill Utilities Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Ranhill Utilities Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Ranhill Utilities Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here