Why Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. WERN is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Werner Enterprises here.

Solid track record with adequate balance sheet

Over the past few years, WERN has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 20%, which is what investors like to see! WERN’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. WERN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.89x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For Werner Enterprises, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

