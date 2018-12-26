Why Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s (TSE:WDO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s (TSE:WDO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Wesdome Gold Mines’s P/E ratio is 47.26. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.1%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wesdome Gold Mines:

P/E of 47.26 = CA$4.1 ÷ CA$0.087 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CA$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Wesdome Gold Mines increased earnings per share by a whopping 231% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 48% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Wesdome Gold Mines’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Wesdome Gold Mines has a much higher P/E than the average company (9.5) in the metals and mining industry.

Wesdome Gold Mines’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Wesdome Gold Mines’s P/E?

Wesdome Gold Mines has net cash of CA$22m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Wesdome Gold Mines’s P/E Ratio

Wesdome Gold Mines trades on a P/E ratio of 47.3, which is multiples above the CA market average of 13. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.