Why the West is losing the information war with Russia – and didn’t even notice

On March 3, one day after India and 34 other countries refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a United Nations vote, the hashtags “IStandWithPutin” and “IStandWithRussia” began trending on Twitter in India.

The hashtags, propelled by tweets lauding Vladimir Putin for opposing the United States and “standing against the West’s hypocrisy”, underlined India’s longstanding cosiness with the Russian government – its biggest arms supplier – as well as its understandable antipathy to Western empire-building.

Yet the tweetstorm does not appear to have been entirely natural. Over the last two weeks, multiple researchers have found evidence that those hashtags were boosted by networks of fake or hacked accounts, many created very recently, coordinating with each other to artificially amplify the pro-Kremlin hashtags.

The networks appeared to suddenly “activate” when the war broke out and bore all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored influence campaign like those mounted by Russia, Iran and so many other countries over the past decade to massage public opinion at home and abroad.

For Nato countries trying to diplomatically isolate Putin’s regime, that highlights an uncomfortable point. Though Russia’s vaunted information warfare apparatus seems to be failing in the West, there remains a large chunk of the world, from India through China to South Africa, where that is not the case.

“An idea I’ve heard a lot is that Kyiv is ‘winning’ the information war,” says Carl Miller, a research director at the think tank Demos who tracked some of the Indian networks. “I think that’s fairly complacent and based on a mistake: that our information environments are more universal than they are. [The fact] that we can’t see these influence efforts in the US or UK isn’t because we're winning, it’s because we’re not the battleground.”

An example of an #IStandWithPutin tweet that became widespread on Twitter in India - Twitter

If Russia has failed to divide Western hearts and minds, it is not for lack of trying. Social media researchers at the Atlantic Council, a pro-Nato think tank which receives funding from the British government, have compiled a blizzard of hoaxes, hacks and censorship targeting Ukraine and its allies. Though not all can be tied to the Russian state, Putin has long blurred the lines between spy agencies, state-backed media, private companies, online vigilantes and even cyber-criminals tacitly shielded by the government.

There have been doctored videos of Polish saboteurs in eastern Ukraine, released on the eve of the war by Russian-backed separatists and amplified by state-backed media. There have been implausible allegations of US biological warfare labs in Ukraine, apparently lifted from the American far-Right and reproduced by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There was even a computer-generated “deepfake” simulation of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky asking the country’s soldiers to lay down their arms. Meanwhile, UK mobile phones carried by British volunteers in Ukraine are feared to have triggered a deadly Russian airstrike after their signals were picked up by Russian surveillance equipment.

Yet attempts to sway Western publics have largely failed in the face of vigorous social media opposition from the Twitter-savvy Zelensky and countless Ukrainian citizens, argues Andy Carvin, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab (DFR).

“Russia did not seem prepared for Ukraine to fight back in the form of a meme war alongside counter-offensives on the ground,” says Carvin. “Ukraine has done an extraordinary job.” Not just on the military, but the digital front: “It was like 20th century Stalinist propaganda coming [up] against 21st century social media messaging.”

Shelby Grossman, a scholar at Stanford University’s Internet Observatory who has tracked many pro-Kremlin influence campaigns in the developing world, credits Russia’s failures in the West to stiff Ukrainian counter-propaganda, stricter action by Silicon Valley companies such as Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Twitter, and the relative moral clarity of Ukraine’s cause. In particular, tech firms and the EU have banished the state-backed media outlets RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik from much of the internet after years of audience-building throughout the West.

Both researchers, however, warn that Western nations are only part of the PR battle. “What we’re really seeing is several information wars taking place at once – or, if you prefer, different theatres of operation in a broader information war,” says Carvin. “I don't think the Kremlin is too concerned about what the average person in the West thinks at the moment.”

On the home front, Russia has “successfully clamped down on access to independent and social media”, including by banning Facebook and Instagram and designating Meta an extremist organisation. It has tried to reduce information leaks from its own armies to open-source researchers in the West by cracking down on smartphone use, albeit with limited success.

Another key theatre appears to be India. Miller’s analysis found dense clusters of frequently interacting Twitter accounts, some of which were later banned by the social network for breaking its rules on “platform manipulation on spam”. A Hindi-speaking cluster promoted memes about Western hypocrisy, comparing Ukraine to Palestine and calling for solidarity with Russia against Western imperialism, while other clusters targeted south-east Asian countries, Urdu and Sindhi speakers in Pakistan, and English and Zulu speakers in South Africa.

“My suspicion is that there is an underlying strategy being exposed here to target parts of the world where anti-colonialism and antipathy towards the West will have some resonance,” says Miller. An unverified Twitter account identifying itself as Russia’s ambassador to Uganda picked up the theme on March 5, tweeting: “Russia did not stain itself with slavery and the atrocities of colonialism. Not in Africa, not in Asia, not in Latin America.”

The bio on the @VladSemivolos Twitter account claims to be the ‘Ambassador of Russia to Uganda’ - Twitter

These narratives build on long-running Russian influence operations in Africa, where Putin has been attempting to revive his country’s Cold War era diplomatic footprint and where many people depend on social media for news. Dr Grossman and DFR have tracked several covert campaigns probably tied to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch known as “Putin’s chef” who is accused by US prosecutors of interfering in the 2016 election via an infamous “troll farm” known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA). Prigozhin is also alleged to have ties to the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group that operated in Syria and the Central African Republic, and has numerous mining interests throughout Africa.

“These [Facebook] pages produced almost universally positive coverage of Russia’s activities in these countries and disparaged the UN, France, Turkey, Qatar, and the Libyan Government of National Accord, most often while purporting to be local news sources,” said a 2019 Stanford report. In South Sudan, IRA-linked networks have praised Russian bases and aid packages from Prigozhin, while in Mali, they pressed for Russian troops to replace French ones in battles with Islamist groups (France eventually withdrew).

In the Central African Republic, Carvin says, the Wagner Group even “became a meme”, celebrated as a macho alternative to the neo-colonialist French. So the big question is how much of this has happened naturally and how much of this has been due to Russian influence operations.

All these nations joined India in abstaining from the UN vote against Russia. Dr Grossman thinks it’s unlikely that information warfare played a large role in that, suspecting instead that Russia is targeting countries where it already has a favourable audience. Yet such campaigns may help keep nations on side against Nato pressure by manufacturing the impression of popular support.

China has deployed its own sophisticated propaganda and censorship apparatus to echo Russia’s perspective. Partisan posts backing Ukraine, and some backing Russia, have been swept from social networks, while both domestic and overseas state media outlets have avoided blaming Russia for the war and occasionally repeated Russian hoaxes.

“They follow the guidelines set by the Party and generally follow the line of reporting by [state news agency] Xinhua, which presents Russia in a positive light,” says Prof Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute. “It reflects China’s real position which is that it outwardly proclaims ‘neutrality’ in the conflict but in reality supports Russia and Putin.”

At least broadcast TV is easier to monitor than social networks, which tend to section off their users in bubbles of shared culture that see totally different information on their timelines. While Twitter is largely public and allows mass data collection by academics, Meta has historically baulked at giving researchers such access. The private messaging app Telegram – widely used in Russia and Ukraine – is even harder to study.

Indeed, Carvin says that RT, which retains a massive following in Latin America, is increasingly urging Spanish-speaking users to join its Telegram channels as tech firms and the EU crack down on it elsewhere. Russia’s embassies in Ethiopia and Uganda have done the same, though their channels only have about 2,300 members between them.

Still, Dr Grossman argues that it’s right to focus on Ukraine for now, because that is where the info-war can most directly affect the physical war. The Zelenskyy deepfake was “kind of janky”, she says, but what if it had actually worked? “The potential impact there is just so severe.”