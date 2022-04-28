Why the West is reckoning with caste bias now

Meryl Sebastian - BBC News, Delhi
·7 min read
A man holds a large poster of Dr BR Ambedkar during in Canada
Dalit activists and academics are trying to bring caste discrimination to light in the West

The US states of Colorado and Michigan recently declared 14 April as Dr BR Ambedkar Equity Day. Days before that, Canada's British Columbia province also declared April as Dalit History Month.

Ambedkar, the architect of India's constitution, is the venerated leader of the Dalits (formerly untouchables), who suffered from their lowly position in the caste hierarchy. He was born on 14 April 1891.

India's constitution and courts have long recognised lower castes and Dalits as historically disadvantaged groups and offered protections in the form of quotas and anti-discriminatory laws.

Now Dalit activists and academics, particularly in the US, are trying to bring in similar recognition in the West, where the Indian diaspora has often strived to be the "model minority" - aspiring, diligent immigrants who assimilate seamlessly into the country.

"​​Ambedkar once said, 'If Hindus migrate to other regions on earth, Indian caste would become a world problem.' That is precisely what is happening now in the United States," Rama Krishna Bhupathi of the US-based civil rights group Ambedkar International Center told the BBC.

Dalit activists say that for decades, discrimination practised by upper-caste Indians - especially in universities and technology firms - didn't get attention.

But over the past few years, many have been speaking out.

In a September 2020 episode of the NPR show Rough Translation, a tech employee using the alias of Sam Cornelius spoke about co-workers patting him on the back to figure out if he was wearing the white thread worn by men of the Brahmin caste.

"They will call you for a swim, you know? 'Hey. Let's go for a swim' - because everybody takes their shirt off. And they all know who are wearing threads, who are not," he said on the show.

Others also spoke of feeling afraid and uncomfortable as Indians asked each other their caste at university parties.

Prem Pariyar seen at Cedar Rose Park in San Francisco
Prem Pariyar, a Nepali-origin academic, said he often used a metaphor from Isabel Wilkerson’s book to explain caste in America

The work of activists from marginalised castes and a rise in online "safe" spaces have increased the visibility of this issue in recent years.

The Black Lives Matter protests, which intensified after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, also had an effect, said Sonja Thomas, an assistant professor who fought for caste protections at Colby College in Maine.

South Asian Americans are now thinking through how anti-Blackness in their own communities might be informed by casteism, she said.

One major change in the past decade, Ms Thomas explained, is that many from the upper-castes are also grappling with their historical privilege.

"Though we are all well-versed in the stories of how our mothers and fathers came here with one suitcase and a handful of dollars in their pocket, we have little understanding of how generations of caste privilege in India helped pave the way for our parents, us and our children to do well in this country," documentary filmmaker Kavita Pillay said in the Caste In America series funded by the Pulitzer Center.

Activists say a pivotal moment in the US was the state of California's 2020 lawsuit against IT conglomerate Cisco and two of its dominant caste employees of Indian origin for harassment and discrimination against a Dalit co-worker.

"The case gave credibility to the efforts that were already being made in the background," the Ambedkar Association of North America (AANA) told the BBC.

Soon after the Cisco case became public, a hotline set up by Dalit rights organisation Equality Labs received reports of caste-based harassment from more than 250 tech workers in Google, Facebook, Apple and several other companies in Silicon Valley.

The Cisco case received support from the workers' union of Google's parent company, Alphabet.

"It was the first time an American institution outside of our countries of origin recognised caste as a significant civil rights problem and one that required governmental litigation," Thenmozhi Soundararajan, founder of Equality Labs, told the BBC.

In 2021, a separate federal lawsuit accused Hindu organisation Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) of exploiting Dalit workers to build temples across various sites while paying them far less than the minimum wages.

Silicon Valley headquarters of Cisco in San Jose, California
The Cisco case was a pivotal moment in the fight against caste discrimination in the US

The same year, the University of California, Davis, Colby College, Harvard University and the California Democratic Party added protections against caste discrimination in their policies.

A landmark moment came in January 2022 when California State University became the first and the largest university system in the country to add caste as a protected category in its policy.

The student campaign at Cal State had the support of major labour unions in California which was a "gamechanger" as it highlighted that caste equity was also a workers' rights issue, Ms Soundararajan said.

This solidarity from the labour movement is expected to influence more global conversations on caste equity, she added.

Explaining caste to America

"Unlike race which is mostly based on skin colour", the complex nature of the caste system is difficult to explain to Americans, Mr Bhupathi said.

"It's determined by birth. It determines where you stand in the hierarchical Hindu system," he said.

Prem Pariyar, a Nepali-origin academic and a lead organiser for Cal State's policy change, said he often used the metaphor "caste is the bone and race is the skin" from Isabel Wilkerson's book as an explanation.

The 2020 book - Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents - had compared the histories of caste and race and Mr Pariyar felt it helped spotlight caste discrimination in the US mainstream.

Mr Pariyar's experience had been undermined by upper-caste faculty in his department who said caste discrimination was "an Indian issue" so why discuss it in an American university?

This aversion to acknowledging caste is not uncommon among the dominant caste, said Ms Thomas, whose work delves into caste and gender in Christianity.

Attendees chant and cheer inside NRG Stadium ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas
Right-wing Indian-American groups often mobilise parts of the diaspora against changes to the status quo in the US

They fear using the word "privilege" would make it seem like they hadn't earned their position in American society where South Asians were a minority as were Hindus and Muslims, she explained.

But caste was a structure of inequality not limited to Hinduism and present within every South Asian religion, Ajantha Subramanium, Professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at Harvard, wrote in a letter to Cal State earlier this year.

"Moreover, many oppressed caste individuals are themselves Hindus," she wrote.

The challenge from right-wing Hindu groups

A win for this rights movement in the US has usually been followed by a challenge from right-wing Indian American groups like the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) which mobilise parts of the diaspora against it.

The foundation stood against the Cal State policy and the Cisco case, calling them "discriminatory" and a violation of "the rights of Hindu Americans".

In his book Open Embrace, Verghese K George wrote that the Indian-American community was willing to buy into the narrative that conflated "being Indian with being Hindu and being Hindu with being Indian".

The notion found an easy overlap with the ruling Indian government's agenda of promoting a pan-Hindu identity that did not address caste.

HAF is among several Indian-American organisations that have lobbied for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has called the diaspora a "strategic asset".

With BJP's rise in India, such groups felt more empowered to increase their lobbying and legal efforts to curtail any changes to the status quo in the US, Mr Bhupathi said.

But caste equity is a vital and urgent frontier in global civil and human rights, Ms Soundararajan said. "We want to see those oppressed by caste informing institutions on how to transform themselves into places accessible to all."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belleville woman stole half a million from a small business. Now she’s going to prison.

    “What the defendant did to this small business, its owners and their family, was a flagrant violation of their personal trust and almost destroyed a flourishing local business that took years to create,” State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

  • How 'Social and Emotional Learning' Became the Newest Battleground in the Classroom Wars

    The longstanding educational concept has recently drawn backlash. Here's what 'social and emotional learning' really means

  • What Singapore's move to legalise egg freezing says about its society

    Singapore is set to lift a ban on egg freezing, but only married couples will be able to access their eggs.

  • Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

    Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday as authorities in the Chinese capital stepped up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai.

  • Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in S Carolina

    People who want South Carolina to become the 49th U.S. state to pass a hate crimes law have explained, bargained and begged Republicans in the state Senate to just hold a debate on the bill. On Wednesday, with just days left before the measure dies, they turned to one of the survivors of one of the most heinous racist attacks in modern America seeking to persuade senators to at least take a vote on the bill. The racist gunman who killed nine of Sheppard's church friends in 2015 pointed his gun at the woman, but said he would spare her life so she could let people know he was killing Blacks because he hated them.

  • Bezos asks if Musk's Twitter gives China 'leverage'

    STORY: The second richest man in the world used Twitter to shine a light on Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy social media platform.Just hours after Twitter agreed to be bought by Musk, who supplanted Bezos as the world's richest man last year, the Amazon founder tweeted: "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"While he followed that up with "probably not," the post brought fresh scrutiny to the deal in the very "town square" he referenced.Since the beginning of Musk's pursuit of Twitter, which he intends to take private and initiate changes at the company, some have asked what the deal will mean for Twitter's content policy in China, where the social media platform is blocked.Musk has key business interests in China, as Tesla relies heavily on the country for production and vehicle sales. A Tesla spokesperson said the company has no comment and Twitter did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.But China's foreign ministry weighed in, saying on Tuesday that there was no basis for speculation that Beijing could try to use leverage over Tesla in order to influence content on Twitter.Some Twitter users have threatened to leave the micro-blogging site, fearing Musk - a self-described free speech absolutist - could bring about less content moderation and the reinstatement of banned individuals.But the most well-known of the banned Twitter users – former U.S. President Donald Trump – said he would not be rejoining the platform even if his account is reinstated.

  • Portsmouth mayor recalls tough response from legendary Patriots head coach

    McEachern weighed in on the state of the Patriots before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday, and offered some predictions on who the team might select.

  • Fake New York Times report about 'record-breaking rally' in India's Gujarat misleads online

    Facebook and Twitter posts shared hundreds of times in India have criticised the New York Times for purportedly publishing a report that says a record 250 million people attended a rally for the political opposition Aam Aadmi Party in the western state of Gujarat in April. However, the screenshot featured in the posts shows a fabricated New York Times report. A representative for Aam Aadmi Party told AFP its Gujarat rally was attended by "around 35,000 to 40,000 people" -- not 250 million as the

  • Dollar nears two-decade peaks as problems plague euro, yen

    The dollar was nearing heights not seen in two decades on Thursday as the energy crisis in Europe hamstrung the euro, while the yen was undercut by expectations the Bank of Japan would stick to its super-easy policies. The central bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday and is widely expected to reaffirm its yield guidance, even as it raises the outlook for inflation.

  • U.S. pledges arms, shrugs off Russian nuclear warning

    STORY: “Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was confident as he kicked off talks with allies at a German air base Tuesday (April 26), pledging new packages of ever heavier weapons in the fight against Russia.And brushing off a threat from Moscow that their support for Kyiv could lead to nuclear war.U.S. officials have shifted emphasis this week from speaking mainly about helping Ukraine defend itself, to bolder talk of a Ukrainian victory that would weaken Russia's ability to threaten its neighbors.NATO allies have lately approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms they held back from sending in earlier phases of the war, and want their allies to do the same.In a notable shift, Germany, where the government had come under pressure after refusing Ukrainian pleas for heavy weapons, announced it would now send "Gepard" light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.But all this has aggravated Moscow - which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarize and denazify the country. In marked escalation of Russian rhetoric, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on state TV late on Monday about the prospect of World War Three."Really, the risks are really considerable and I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, and we must not underestimate it."However, Russia, Lavrov said, was doing a lot to uphold the principle of striving to prevent nuclear war at all costs.Kyiv and its allies have played down the remarks. One British minister called it "bravado."Pentagon spokesman John Kirby decried it as "escalatory rhetoric."Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow Tuesday on a peace mission.He told Lavrov that he was ready to fully mobilize the organization's resources to save lives and evacuate people from the besieged city of Mariupol."My proposal is for coordinated work of United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross and Ukraine and Russian Federation forces to enable the safe evacuation of those civilians who want to leave both inside the Azovstal plant and in the city in any direction they choose and to deliver humanitarian aid required."Lavrov said Russia was committed to a diplomatic solution but dismissed Kyiv's proposal to hold peace talks in the city and said it was too early to talk about who would mediate any negotiations.

  • First on Fox: 'We cannot be intimidated': Senate candidate McCloskey reacts to attempted robbery at NYC event

    U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey who defended his St. Louis home with an AR-15 during a BLM protest says “we cannot be intimidated” after alleged burglar infiltrated his campaign event in New York City.

  • As prices rise, consumers are treating themselves with snacks

    Inflation hasn’t stopped consumers from treating themselves to Toblerone chocolates and San Pellegrino water. Mondelez, maker of snacks including Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported yesterday that revenue is up over 7% for the first three months ending in March, versus the year before. Similarly, Starbucks recently posted higher sales.

  • Silenced by poison, bullets, jail: Navalny, Nemtsov and more Putin critics

    A history of efforts to silence those trying to figure out how much Vladimir Putin is really worth.

  • Sharon Osbourne says new show ‘The Talk UK’ is ‘very important’ to her: I didn’t want 'to end my career in such an ugly way’

    Sharon Osbourne is back on the air, hosting a show on the U.K.'s new TalkTV network, starring in, believe it on not, a show called The Talk. But Wednesday, she appeared as a guest on another program to again discuss her departure from the stateside show of the same name. The show was Fox Nation's Piers Morgan Uncensored, and the host was her friend Piers Morgan, whom she had defended just before she was fired from CBS's The Talk in March 2021. "It's very important to me. It's something that I love," Osbourne said of returning to television. "And I, just, again, you know, didn't want it to end my career in such an ugly way."

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Putin threatens "lightning-fast strikes" on those who want to intervene in the war

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 16:50 Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to western "threats" with a threat of his own, stating that the Russian army is prepared to deliver lightning-fast strikes with strategic weapons.

  • Newly released video shows teen speeding in Lamborghini before fatal crash

    Newly released video shows 17-year-old Brendan Khuri running a red light while driving his Lamborghini SUV at over 100mph during rush hour traffic before he violently crashes into the vehicle of Monique Munoz, killing her.

  • LAPD arrests suspect in attempted armed robbery in Hollywood

    LAPD says the suspects were caught on camera moments after they pulled a gun on people inside a white Audi near the intersection of Highland and Melrose avenues.

  • Putin’s Stooges: He May Nuke Us All but We Are Ready to Die

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.”In recent days, Russian state media has been hyping up the same rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent. Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…