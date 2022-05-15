Why Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Could Be Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$99.58 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$84.24. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' current trading price of US$86.79 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $103.52, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WAB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WAB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

