Why You Should Like Wheels India Limited’s (NSE:WHEELS) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Wheels India Limited (NSE:WHEELS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Wheels India:

0.16 = ₹1.3b ÷ (₹17b – ₹8.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Wheels India has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Wheels India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Wheels India’s ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Auto Components industry. Regardless of where Wheels India sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Wheels India.

Do Wheels India’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Wheels India has total assets of ₹17b and current liabilities of ₹8.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 52% of its total assets. Wheels India’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

Our Take On Wheels India’s ROCE

