Why some white evangelicals are rethinking their politics | FiveThirtyEight
Meet two devout evangelicals who were raised in conservative households, but are now self-proclaimed "progressives."
Meet two devout evangelicals who were raised in conservative households, but are now self-proclaimed "progressives."
Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]
"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.
Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
Trump excoriated Grisham over her forthcoming tell-all book documenting her time in his administration, calling her "very angry and bitter."
The moderate Democrat laid out how he wants to work on President Joe Biden’s family plan, starting with tax reform.
I'll Take Your Questions Now by Stephanie Grisham reportedly covers the first lady's reaction to her husband's alleged infidelity, the infamous jacket she wore to the border, a love of photos and more
The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.
Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV, the book says.
Trump said he wanted a "special election" in Georgia — part of an idea pushed by some advisers to use the military to force a redo of elections in states he lost.
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastSupporters of Republicans’ controversial “audit” of 2020 presidential election ballots have turned on each other after the partisan investigation failed to find proof of election malfeasance, with disaffected backers even circulating a fabricated rival report they claim shows interference by the “deep state.”The audit report landed with a thud on Friday, only proving, if anything, that Joe Biden won Arizona by more votes than previously realized. On this week
Trump is famously averse to germs and sickness, and Putin has previously been accused of trying to unsettle other world leaders at their meetings.
The Philippines introduces an all-female coast guard radio unit as it challenges Chinese aggression in the South China Sea after years of inaction.
Twenty-six women have publicly accused the former president of sexual misconduct, including allegations of violent rape, groping, and harassment.
The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte remains the most popular prospect for next year's presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, while her father slipped into second among contenders for the vice-presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who this month said she would not seek (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16) higher office, has topped all surveys on prospective candidates ahead of registration, which opens on Friday. But other potential candidates cut into Duterte-Carpio's lead in the Pulse Asia survey of 2,400 people, held earlier this month, with her support dropping from 28% to 20%.
The Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap measure to keep the government funded through early December
Progressives have pushed for progress on President Joe Biden's broader agenda before moving forward on infrastructure.
A former Trump official explains why Russia found America ripe for meddling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to Abu Dhabi from Afghanistan aboard a charter flight are expected to fly on to the United States on Thursday, the State Department and flight organisers said. U.S. officials on Wednesday were working to verify the accuracy of the list of passengers aboard the charter plane, the State Department said, after the flight's organizers said Washington denied it landing rights.