Why some white evangelicals are rethinking their politics | FiveThirtyEight

Reuters

The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte remains the most popular prospect for next year's presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, while her father slipped into second among contenders for the vice-presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who this month said she would not seek (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16) higher office, has topped all surveys on prospective candidates ahead of registration, which opens on Friday. But other potential candidates cut into Duterte-Carpio's lead in the Pulse Asia survey of 2,400 people, held earlier this month, with her support dropping from 28% to 20%.