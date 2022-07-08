Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

Several retailers had previously positioned their inventory to accommodate the demand shift that was seen during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. With people caring less and less about the pandemic, the products that consumers are going for are shifting again, and retailers have been forced to heavily discount unwanted products as they try to reposition themselves to meet consumers demands.





One retailer that hasnt seen a softening in demand for its products is Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), which continues to produce impressive comparable sales growth without the need to shake things up. In addition, the companys fundamentals are excellent, the stocks dividend has enjoyed strong growth and shares are trading at a discount to GF Value.

Lets take a closer look at why Williams-Sonoma is one of my favorite names in retail.

Company background and results history

Williams-Sonoma is a specialty retailer that has operations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the U.K. The company operates four segments: Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn for Kids and Teens. Williams-Sonoma is valued at just under $9 billion and generated annual revenue in excess of $8 billion for its most recent fiscal year.

The company most recently reported quarterly earnings on May 25. Revenue grew 8.1% year over year to $1.89 billion and was slightly ahead of what Wall Street analysts had expected. Comparable revenue grew 9.5%. Top-line results become even more impressive when looking back at the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, when revenue increased 41.6% and comparable revenue grew 40.4%. Williams-Sonoma has a two-year stacked growth rate of almost 50%, a figure few, if any, other retailers can match.

Adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 compared favorably to $2.93 in the prior year and was 61 cents above estimates. Williams-Sonoma has beaten earnings estimates by at least 60 cents in eight out of the last nine quarters.

Williams-Sonoma isnt seeing the same margin pressures that a lot of other retailers are. The gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 43.8% in the most recent quarter while the operating margin improved 140 basis points to 17.1%.

While physical stores remain a key component of the company, Williams-Sonoma sees more than half of sales coming from e-commerce. This business has exploded, especially during the beginning of the pandemic, and is a major reason that the company has performed so well over the past few years.

The company has grown earnings per share with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 22% since 2012. Much of this growth has occurred over the last two years. According to Yahoo Finance, Williams-Sonoma is expected to produce earnings per share of $16.04 this fiscal year, which would be an 8.7% improvement from the prior year.

Besides really strong earnings growth and high-quality results over the past few years, Williams-Sonoma is an aggressive repurchaser of its own stock. The company has retired more than a quarter of its outstanding share count over the last decade. Share buybacks should continue to be a key part of Williams-Sonomas shareholder returns as the company had $1 billion, or 11.4% of its current market capitalization, remaining on its share repurchase authorization as of the end of the last quarter.

Fundamentals are superior to peers

Williams-Sonoma scores very well on almost every metric of the GuruFocus financial strength chart compared to its industry group:

Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

The company receives a 7 out of 10 on financial strength from GuruFocus. There are some weak spots here for Williams-Sonoma, most notably in the cash-to-debt and equity-to-asset ratios. Here, the company is lower than approximately two-thirds of the more than 1,100 companies in the retail industry. Both of the current scores are also near the low end of the companys range over the last decade.

On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma does rank very well in most other areas. Interest coverage, for example, ranks ahead of 99.87% of peers. Based on this, the company should have no issue paying the interest on its current debt obligations. The Piotroski F-Score is a 7 out of 9, which indicates a healthy financial position for the company. The Altman Z-score, which measures credit risk, is a very reassuring 5.21. Anything above 3 is generally a good score in this area.

Williams-Sonoma has a very impressive return on invested capital (ROIC) of 38.73%. The focus on e-commerce has meant that the company hasnt had to expand its physical store footprint. This is a major reason why the companys ROIC is so far above its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 10.47%.

Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

Williams-Sonoma scores a perfect 10 out of 10 on its GuruFocus profitability rank. The company tops 63% of the competition on its gross margin of 44.2%. The current score here is very respectable as it is the highest mark that the company has had in the last decade.

Everywhere else, Williams-Sonoma bests at least 90% of its industry, led by a return on assets that is ahead of 98% of the competition and shows that the company is highly efficient at leveraging its assets to earn additional capital. Return on invested capital is better than 97% of peers, which means that Williams-Sonoma is one of the best at smartly investing its capital.

Williams-Sonoma has produced a profitable year every year for a decade, putting the company ahead of 99.9% of its competitors. This includes a couple years where the Covid-19 pandemic caused havoc for a lot of retailers.

Nearly all of the Williams-Sonomas scores in this section are at the high-end for the last decade. When it comes to profitability, Williams-Sonoma is one of the top performing names in retail.

Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

Williams-Sonoma scores another perfect 10 out of 10 on its GuruFocus growth rank. The companys revenue, Ebitda and earnings per share without non-recurring items growth are ahead of most other names in retail. Free cash flow growth tops slightly more than three-quarters of peers. These scores show that Williams-Sonoma is growing its business at a rapid clip.

Business outlook

Where the company does show some weakness is on future revenue and earnings growth estimates from Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) analysts. This is partly due to the accelerated growth that Williams-Sonoma has experienced in the near-term, especially over the last two years. That said, leadership reiterated its long-term guidance of mid-to-high single-digit top-line growth, with an expectation to hit $10 billion in sales by 2024 from a base of $8.2 billion in 2021.

And after growing earnings per share by more than 230% over the last two years, analysts project that the company is still expected to see almost 9% earnings growth this fiscal year.

Many companies would be expected to see a slowdown or a steep decline following the type of results that Williams-Sonoma has produced. Leaderships guidance and analysts estimates show that Williams-Sonoma is expected to continue to see strong growth moving forward.

Dividend safety analysis

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. The dividend has a CAGR of close to 13% over the last 10 years. Most recent, the company raised its dividend 9.9% for the May 27 payment. Let's look at the payout ratios to see if future dividend increases are likely.

In fiscal year 2021, Williams-Sonoma distributed $2.42 of dividends per share while earning $14.85 per share for a payout ratio of 16%. Shareholders should see $3.05 of dividends per share this fiscal year, resulting in a projected payout ratio of 19% based on earnings estimates for fiscal year 2022. For context, Williams-Sonoma has a 10-year average payout ratio of 37%. This payout ratio shows a dividend that is well covered.

How about free cash flow? In the last year, Williams-Sonoma has paid out $200 million of dividends while generating free cash flow of $1.06 billion for a payout ratio of 19%. This matches the average free cash flow payout ratio since fiscal year 2019.

The earnings and free cash flow payout ratios are extremely safe and a leading reason why the company can aggressively raise its dividend.

Will debt obligations impact dividend payments? Williams-Sonomas interest expense has totaled just $32,000 over the last year. With total debt of $1.25 billion, the company has a weighted average interest rate of just 0.000026%, making it highly unlikely that debt will impact the companys ability to continue to pay its dividend.

Williams-Sonoma yields 2.4% at the moment, identical to the stocks 10-year average yield and nearly a full percentage point higher than the average yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Valuation analysis

The GF Score is a new metric from GuruFocus that takes into account profitability, growth, financial strength, momentum and valuation to determine a companys long-term performance estimate. Considering how well the company stacks up against its industry and its own history, it shouldnt be shocking that Williams-Sonoma receives a very high GF Score. Once again, Williams-Sonoma shines bright and receives a near perfect GF Score of 99 out of 100.

Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

Williams-Sonoma is trading at a decent discount to its GF Value line:

Why Williams-Sonoma Is a Top Tier Retailer

Williams-Sonoma closed Thursdays trading session at $127.96. The stock has a GF Value of $145.60, giving Williams-Sonoma a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. Reaching the GF Value would result in a gain of 13.8% from current levels. Shares are rated as modestly undervalued by GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Williams-Sonoma continues to produce excellent results, leading to fundamentals that are largely superior to most of its industry peers. The company also has a rock-solid dividend supported by extremely low payout ratios. Shares look to have upside potential based on the stocks GF Value and GF Score, and I am inclined to agree with the assessment of undervaluation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

