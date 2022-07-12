Why Williamson County parents are suing school district, state education commissioner

Williamson County is still debating what to teach its youngest pupils.

And the latest chapter in a months-long controversy is heading to a courtroom.

Parent Choice Tennessee, a local parent advocacy group, on July 8 filed a lawsuit claiming Williamson County Schools' adoption, implementation and enforcement of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum violates Tennessee law.

Two of the plaintiffs — Williamson County Schools parents Trisha and James Lucente — believe state laws concerning the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core were violated, as well as policies concerning curriculum review and adoption processes at the state and county levels.

“The curriculum was adopted through a process in violation of state law, and over the objections of several parents and educators who raised serious concerns about the graphic, racist, and age-inappropriate nature of much of its content,” Trisha Lucente said in a news release.

Jason Golden is Williamson County School's interim superintendent. Golden talks about his tenure at the Williamson County Schools from us office at the Williamson County Schools central office in Franklin, Tenn. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

At Williamson County Schools, English lessons for K-8 students are taught utilizing the Wit & Wisdom curriculum created by Great Minds, a Washington D.C.-based, nonprofit publisher.

Since the summer of 2021, some community members and local advocacy organizations have denounced parts or of the curriculum, believing that teaching what they consider dark concepts, including darker aspects of America's history involving racism, are inappropriate for elementary school students.

OPINION: If you think replacement theory doesn't impact Black Tennesseans, you're mistaken

Previously: New Tennessee law expands Black history requirement amid debates over teaching race in schools

"Ruby Bridges Goes to School"

"Separate is Never Equal"

"George vs. George"

Ruby Bridges poses next to a cutout of herself at age 6. She was the first black child to attend the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960. She was escorted to her class by U.S. marshals every day, a scene immortalized by painter Normal Rockwell.

Moms for Liberty and its local Williamson County chapter were some of the most vocal groups, their outcry gaining national attention.

Plaintiffs are demanding a temporary and permanent injunction that would halt implementation of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum. They believe there is "no adequate remedy at law" and short of an injunction, Williamson County Schools will "continue to violate Plaintiff's rights."

Story continues

Williamson County Schools superintendent Jason Golden, Dave Allen, the school system's assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and assessment, and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are named in the lawsuit as defendants. The lawsuit was filed in Williamson County Chancery Court.

Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education declined requests for comment regarding the lawsuit, saying both entities do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks during a school funding town hall at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Schwinn is listed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Parent Choice Tennessee, a local parent advocacy group. The group claims Williamson County Schools' adoption, implementation and enforcement of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum violates Tennessee law.

What and who is Parent Choice Tennessee?

The lawsuit identifies Parent Choice Tennessee as a Franklin-based "member advocacy organization" and nonprofit "comprised of over 1,400 parents, grandparents and stakeholders who reside throughout, Williamson County, the State of Tennessee and the nation.

Trisha Lucente founded the organization in the fall of 2021. Funds donated to the organization support the organization's legal action, according to its website.

The lawsuit further explains that after being founded in response to the adoption and implementation of Wit & Wisdom, its goals are to "to advocate on behalf of its members for wholesome values honored in schools; to foster parental input in what is being taught to their members’ children; and to intervene on behalf of its members to advocate for parental rights to safeguard and protect children from harmful and unlawful content in childhood learning curriculum."

Past challenges to Wit & Wisdom

“The claims presented in this lawsuit raise serious constitutional concerns regarding the parental liberty rights of parents to direct and control the education and upbringing of their children,” Parent Choice Tennessee attorney Larry Crain said in a news release.

“The school system has turned a deaf ear to these concerns, and this is what has prompted this action," Crain said.

Since at least the summer of 2021, parents have come forth publicly with criticism of Wit & Wisdom. This most recent lawsuit adds to over a year's worth of calls to action by those who often identify as conservative parents.

From last week: Gov. Lee under fire after ally's 'dumbest' teachers comment

From earlier this year: 'Divisive concepts' bill is unneeded in Tennessee, but academic freedom is still intact | Opinion

Requests to remove Wit & Wisdom and dozens of formal requests to "reconsider" it were aimed at the district, with reasons ranging from the belief that the content is inappropriate for elementary school students to the allegation that the curriculum includes teachings of Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning.

Last summer, the Williamson County chapter of Moms For Liberty also filed the first official complaint under what was then a new law restricting how topics like race, gender and bias can be taught in public schools. The Tennessee department of education declined to investigate the complaint.

The criticism eventually lead to a months-long review by a district board-approved committee that led to the recommendation of the removal of one book from the curriculum and instructional adjustments to several others. Nine appeals were later made against the committee's recommendation, but the board of education eventually approved and adopted recommended changes.

Anika Exum is a reporter covering Williamson County for The Tennessean and the USA Today Network Tennessee. Reach her at 615-347-7313, via email at aexum@tennessean.com or on Twitter @aniexum.

To stay updated on Williamson County news, sign up for our newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County parents: Wit & Wisdom teaches Critical Race Theory