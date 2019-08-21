Here’s why Windsor Machines Limited’s (NSE:WINDMACHIN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate Windsor Machines Limited (NSE:WINDMACHIN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Windsor Machines:

0.0013 = ₹5.5m ÷ (₹6.2b - ₹1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Windsor Machines has an ROCE of 0.1%.

Is Windsor Machines's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Windsor Machines's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Machinery industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Windsor Machines's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that , Windsor Machines currently has an ROCE of 0.1%, less than the 17% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Windsor Machines's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:WINDMACHIN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Windsor Machines? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Windsor Machines's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Windsor Machines has total liabilities of ₹1.8b and total assets of ₹6.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.