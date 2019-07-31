Why Wing Tai Properties Limited's (HKG:369) CEO Pay Matters To You

Edward Cheng has been the CEO of Wing Tai Properties Limited (HKG:369) since 1994. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Wing Tai Properties

How Does Edward Cheng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Wing Tai Properties Limited is worth HK$7.2b, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$65m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$12m. We examined companies with market caps from HK$3.1b to HK$13b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was HK$3.5m.

As you can see, Edward Cheng is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Wing Tai Properties Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Wing Tai Properties has changed over time.

SEHK:369 CEO Compensation, July 31st 2019 More

Is Wing Tai Properties Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Wing Tai Properties Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 27% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -14%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Wing Tai Properties Limited Been A Good Investment?

Wing Tai Properties Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 30% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Wing Tai Properties Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Wing Tai Properties.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.