Why You Should Like Winmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WINA) ROCE

Today we’ll look at Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Winmark:

1.13 = US$39m ÷ (US$50m – US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Winmark has an ROCE of 113%.

View our latest analysis for Winmark

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Winmark Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Winmark’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Winmark’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





NasdaqGM:WINA Last Perf January 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Winmark is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Winmark’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Winmark has total liabilities of US$13m and total assets of US$50m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

Our Take On Winmark’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Winmark may be worth a closer look. But note: Winmark may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).