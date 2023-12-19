Why the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and what signs to look for that it's here

Silent celestial rituals older than time mark Thursday as the shortest day of the year, when the sun reaches its low point in the sky kicking off astronomical winter.

The winter solstice in Palm Beach County means there will be 10 hours, 27 minutes and 44 seconds of daylight compared to the yawning June solstice when the summer sun lingers for nearly 14 hours.

On Thursday, the sunrise will be as far to the right on the horizon as it can reach, and the sunset will be to its left-most limits. Shadows will loom at their longest, and subtle changes in sunbeams will filter through windows.

“You will get odd angles of sunlight in your house and there will be places hit by the sun that aren’t hit other times of year,” said Bob Berman, astronomy editor for The Old Farmer's Almanac. “The good news is the number of daylight hours begins to increase.”

The exact time of the solstice, when the center of the sun shines directly on the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5 degrees south, is 10:27 p.m. EST.

And while the days get longer from there, it happens unevenly. The added light is tacked on at the end of the day with sunrises happening later each morning until Jan. 17, when the sun doesn’t come up in South Florida until 7:10 a.m. The exact date for the latest sunrise changes depending on latitude.

Berman said the tardy sunrises are because mankind’s clocks don’t always sync with the universe. Earth's tilt plays a role in the delay, but it's also the speed at which the Earth orbits the sun. In winter, the Earth's orbit is faster because it is closer to the life-giving star's gravitational pull. In summer, the orbit slows because the Earth is farther away.

The change in orbital speed means the sun’s actual movements can be several minutes off from what your watch says. According to EarthSky.org, the difference can be about 30 seconds each day for several weeks around the winter solstice.

“Sometimes the sun is going to be late or early compared to our clocks,” Berman said. “Our clocks keep an average time of seconds, but the real second is a little different, because as we go around the sun, we change our speed.”

The winter solstice this year corresponds with the modest Ursid meteor shower, which is predicted to peak Dec. 23, according to EarthSky.org.

In the best dark sky conditions, the Ursids will send five to 10 meteors per hour. But this year they will compete with a waxing gibbous moon that will be nearly 90% full. December's full moon, called the Cold Moon, rises on Dec. 26.

Although the December solstice marks the astronomical first day of winter, meteorologists consider Dec. 1 the beginning of winter in a calendar that groups seasons by months. Meteorologically, winter is December, January and February.

It's a more efficient measurement than using fractions of months and is based on the annual temperature cycle over the position of the Earth in relation to the sun, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

And while the winter solstice is a true moment in time, Berman said calling it the first day of winter is a human invention.

"Real things happen on the solstice; it's the weakest sun, it's the sun that rises farthest to the right and sets farthest to the left," Berman said. "Because we decided to make it the first day of winter, that's what's become newsworthy, and, oddly enough, that's what has no basis."

