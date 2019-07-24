Why Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. WDI is a financially-sound company with an impressive track record and an optimistic future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Wirecard here.

Exceptional growth potential with solid track record

WDI is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 30% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 62% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. WDI delivered a bottom-line expansion of 38% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did WDI outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the IT industry expansion, which generated a 16% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

WDI's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that WDI has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. WDI appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.45x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

