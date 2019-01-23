Here’s why Wisdom Sports Group’s (HKG:1661) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Wisdom Sports Group (HKG:1661) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Wisdom Sports Group:

0.062 = CN¥58m ÷ (CN¥1.3b – CN¥74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Wisdom Sports Group has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Is Wisdom Sports Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Wisdom Sports Group’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Wisdom Sports Group’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Wisdom Sports Group’s current ROCE of 6.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 29%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:1661 Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Wisdom Sports Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Wisdom Sports Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Wisdom Sports Group has total assets of CN¥1.3b and current liabilities of CN¥74m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 5.8% of its total assets. Wisdom Sports Group has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.