Why WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Could Be Worth Watching

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC), which is in the software business, and is based in Australia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WiseTech Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for WiseTech Global

What's the opportunity in WiseTech Global?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.58% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WiseTech Global today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$14.96, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, WiseTech Global’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of WiseTech Global look like?

ASX:WTC Past and Future Earnings April 16th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for WiseTech Global. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WTC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on WiseTech Global. You can find everything you need to know about WiseTech Global in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in WiseTech Global, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.