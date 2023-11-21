Why a woman was charged after her husband was accused of shooting a Wilmington woman

The wife of a man who police say shot a woman while she was trying to protect another person during a fight in Wilmington has also been charged for the incident.

Sharon Grady, 40, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with assault, hindering a police investigation, conspiracy and terroristic threatening for the Nov. 2 shooting.

According to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal, a little before 8 p.m. that night, Grady and her 33-year-old husband, Roderic Grady, were outside the 30-year-old victim's home. Video surveillance showed Sharon Grady was "extremely irate" and "yelling obscenities," an arrest warrant said.

Several people got involved to try to "quell the situation," the warrant says, but Sharon Grady began shouting, 'I'll (expletive) kill you" as she tried to get into the victim's home.

She then screamed, "give me that (expletive) gun" and "I'll (expletive) kill them" before reaching for a gun in her husband's waist, court documents say. She wasn't able to get it out.

The woman who was shot, court documents say, "came to the defense of the first victim" and began fighting with Sharon Grady. This, the arrest warrant says, prompted Roderic Grady to pull the gun out of his waist and shoot the victim.

Roderic Grady ran but was quickly arrested. He was charged that day with assault, aggravated menacing and gun charges.

INITIAL STORY: She tried to protect someone else from getting shot. The bullets hit her instead

When police later spoke to Sharon Grady, the warrant says she lied, saying "several times" there was no gun and she "was not aware of her husband being in possession of a firearm." She even let police search her home.

But, a detective wrote in the warrant, video surveillance from the fight made it "clear that Sharon Grady is aware her husband was armed with a firearm, as she made several attempts to obtain it from his person."

"It should be noted that Sharon Grady's actions prompted her husband Roderic to remove the firearm from his person and shoot the victim," the detective added.

After her arrest, Sharon was released on her own recognizance, court documents say.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wife of man accused of shooting Wilmington woman also charged