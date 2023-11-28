Why a woman was left in the Oklahoma County jail for a week longer than she should have been

Nikita Webb is pictured Nov. 17 in Oklahoma City. A judge had ordered Webb's release from the Oklahoma County jail on Oct. 30, but she wasn't actually released until Nov. 6.

Nikita Webb wanted to help her youngest daughter, Tamariya, blow out the candles on her cake to celebrate her seventh birthday.

But Webb remained stuck in an Oklahoma County jail cell because of a records mix-up preventing her release. She didn't make it to the birthday party, leaving her brother — Tamariya's Uncle Michael — to help with the candles instead.

Webb, 34, wasn't just held an extra day.

A week went by before jail administrators followed through on a judge's late-October order to release Webb from custody.

"I kept trying to let them know," said Webb, who had been picked up by a bondsman on a warrant in mid-October after missing a court hearing in July related to two misdemeanor drug charges.

Webb was held for days at Oklahoma County jail despite calls from her attorney and family

The mishandling of Webb's release is among the latest issues involving Oklahoma County's treatment of detainees — a list that includes numerous health and safety violations and detainee deaths.

Webb found herself in Oklahoma County's jail in March after being arrested by Oklahoma City police on complaints of possessing a controlled dangerous substance and possessing paraphernalia. Misdemeanor charges ultimately were filed.

After pleading guilty to those charges before Oklahoma County District Court Judge Cindy Truong on Oct. 30, the judge sentenced her to serve 30 days in the county jail, but credited her for time already served.

Including time she had spent behind bars in March, Webb should have been set free upon returning to the jail after the hearing. Instead, it took a week.

"My attorney, assistant public defender Lauren Love, was calling about it, and so was my family," said Webb. "I was showing them my paperwork, too, but they were like, 'That doesn't mean anything.'"

Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County public defender, told members of the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Authority his staff already was concerned when it learned Webb was still being held on Friday, Nov. 3.

Webb's attorney was told by a major at the facility her client would be released that night. Then the following Monday, Ravitz said his office learned their client was still being held.

She was eventually released the morning of Nov. 6.

'That's got to stop.'

Ravitz described what happened to Webb as indefensible.

"You all have a duty, when a release is given by a judge or a bond is made, to immediately let them go — not three (or seven) days later. That's got to stop."

The most egregious thing Webb is accused of having done ever is passing a bogus check in 2014 and didn't deserve that type of treatment, he said.

"This is wrong. I am tired of hearing over and over again, 'we don't have sufficient staff.' You all need to make changes," Ravitz said.

Brandi Garner, the jail's chief executive, said her staff has reviewed what delayed Webb's release and is taking steps to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

"The only thing I can say is, I am a big fan of failing forward, meaning we learn from it and make adjustments. That's what we are doing here," Garner said.

"It could be really easy for me to point fingers at other entities, but I am not going to do that here," Garner said. "People have been counseled, and that continues to occur."

Oklahoma County's jail conditions are worse today, Webb says

While Webb agrees jail is supposed to be a punishment, she adds her experiences there this year were far worse than how she was treated at the jail after her earlier arrest.

"It's totally disgusting to be there now," Webb said. "The county is super-duper slow. They don't treat you right. They don't feed you right. They just leave you locked down for days with no shower. Then, there are bed bugs and roaches. It's crazy — just hell to pay."

Webb still must return to district court in December to address $486 of fees she still owes from a felony conviction in November 2016, where she received a 10-year suspended sentence.

But she is working to clear those obstacles through The Employment and Education Ministry, an Oklahoma City nonprofit that helps people break cycles of incarceration and poverty through education, personal development and work readiness training.

While she missed her daughter's birthday celebration, Webb said she looks forward to participating in future ones.

"Right now, I am working to get my life back on track," she said.

