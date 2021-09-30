Why Women Are Driving Mobile Gaming’s Popularity and Competition Worldwide

Mobile gaming has shot to the top of the video game industry, now representing 60% of the market, and growing.

While the traditional video games industry still remains a male-dominated category, one of the fastest growing segments in mobile gaming is growth largely being driven by women, who love to compete. According to Skillz, the leading mobile games platform that powers over two billion tournaments every year, nearly 60% of players on its platform are female. What’s more, 64% of women today say they prefer mobile games over other platforms.

Skillz mobile games platform that’s accessible to everyone, connects players in fair, fun and meaningful competition, with the chance to win world-class prizes in the games they love to play. Skillz offers hundreds of FREE casual mobile games across a variety of genres such as puzzle, board, word games, and more. The company recently introduced Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, a new competitive mobile game based on an iconic arcade franchise that women have been playing and competing on for over two decades.

In celebration of its release, a two-day live and virtual Skillz-powered Mobile Division Tournament featuring the Big Buck Hunter: Marksman game will debut at this year’s 14th Annual Big Buck Hunter World Championship being held October 1-2, 2021 in Chicago. Players of all skill levels around the world can compete for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize.

The Big Buck Hunter World Championship draws the best Big Buck Hunter arcade game players competing in an epic two-day double-elimination tournament for a piece of the $100,000 prize. Over 20,000 Big Buck Hunter players attempted to qualify for the tournament this year.

During a nationwide media tour on September 29th, in conjunction with YourUpdate TV and D S Simon Media, Sara Erlandson, a four-time Big Buck Hunter World Champion and George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix and developer of one of the most popular games women love to compete and play discussed:

  • How mobile gaming is evolving as a major growth category.

  • What is the motivation driving women like Sara Erlandson to become avid mobile gamers and more importantly, inspiring them to compete professionally.

  • What makes mobile gaming so appealing, especially for women, and how can players compete with free apps like Skillz competitive mobile games platform.

  • The thriving social community and camaraderie behind the Big Buck Hunter video game franchise, comprising millions of fans around the world who travel far and wide every year to compete.

  • What’s happening both live and virtually at this year’s 14th annual Big Buck Hunter World Championship October 1-2.

  • How can gamers participate, get involved, and find out more information.

