Why won't police call for a ban on assault rifles and body armor? | Mike Kelly

Mike Kelly, NorthJersey.com
We’ve heard many voices in recent days calling for significant controls on the kinds of military-grade guns routinely used in mass shootings across America. But one group has been remarkably silent — the police.

Where are cops’ voices?

I ask that question with this in mind: Imagine if every police chief in America stepped forward and demanded a national ban on military-style assault rifles.  Imagine if they were joined by every major police union.

And how about banning military-grade body armor too? Why should civilians be allowed to buy the kinds of bulletproof vests and military helmets that are worn by SWAT teams and combat units in the U.S. military?

If police across America made such demands with a unified voice, how quickly would Republicans abandon their grim dance with the National Rifle Association? Imagine the blood draining from Ted Cruz’s faux-serious face as he tries to shift into the carefully calibrated rhetorical gear that allows him to verbally dance between his demands for law and order and his support for gun rights.

What’s striking here is that police have not banned together and jumped into the political fray over guns. Why not? Especially since they are the ones who, more and more, must confront criminals who have more powerful weapons than the sidearms they themselves carry. . 

Just about every level of policing, from chiefs to beat cops, is represented by a rank-and-file union or some sort of coalition such as an association of chiefs of police. What’s more, these policing groups are politically savvy. When they want a salary hike, improved training or upgraded equipment, they know how to push the levers of political power.

And often, cops get what they want.

So what’s holding them back when it comes to assault weapons?

Some police leaders have indeed stepped forward and demanded stricter controls or even outright bans on AR-15-style rifles that are the civilian versions of guns issued to U.S. soldiers. But those voices are rare and often faint.

And, as in the case of Art Acevedo, the former Houston police chief who ran the Miami police department until last October when he was dismissed after a series of disputes with local political leaders, any call for a ban on assault firearms risks being branded by America's powerful gun lobby as the equivalent of a traitor.

Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo hugs a protester in front of Versailles Restaurant in Miami.
Acevedo, who describes himself as a Republican, has hardly been shy about speaking up. He was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. He also testified before Congress in support of stricter controls on guns and large capacity magazines — one of the few police leaders to step forward with such a suggestion.

In response, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the principal trade association for gun manufacturers, said Acevedo “publicly used his uniform and his authority to advocate for denying law-abiding citizens their rights” and “also sparred on Twitter with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) arguing that AR-15s, or Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs), should be barred from civilian possession.”

Oh, my. Used his uniform? Sparred on Twitter with a U.S. senator?  Aren't police chiefs supposed to speak up about public safety? 

Gun control laws: America is losing its soul to guns, but our politicians don't seem to care

More from Mike Kelly: Mass shootings are tearing America apart. So why can't we stop them?

Acevedo also was head of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a group that represents America’s largest and most violent crime centers. He ought to know something about guns and death. So what’s wrong with him stepping forward and calling for restrictions on some types of firearms?

More important: Why is Acevedo’s such an unusual voice? Where are the other chiefs?

In fairness, other chiefs and law enforcement leaders have spoken up occasionally. But their voices are often stifled, vague or not in sync — a chorus that is not in tune.

Consider what took place after the murders in December 2012 of 20 first graders and six adult staffers at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. An impressive string of police organizations stepped forward with a call to reinstate the federal ban on assault weapons. These groups included the Major Cities Chiefs Association as well as the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Foundation and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 were killed, including 20 students, on Dec. 14, 2012.
But not a single police union joined in the call. And not all of the chiefs organizations or groups representing other police supervisors such as captains, lieutenants and sergeants were on board. In other words, the voices of America's thin blue line were not unified. Once again, the gun lobby won the day by exploiting America's cultural fissures. 

What’s striking now is that cops don’t see beyond the politics and fear of the gun lobby and frame their stance on guns as a matter of life and death — for themselves.

The reality now on most police forces is that the patrol officers who arrive first on the scene of a mass shooting are equipped with just a sidearm — generally a 9 mm or perhaps a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Those pistols are powerful enough. But they’re the equivalent of peashooters against the weapon of choice for mass shooters, the AR-15-style assault rifle.

This is not fantasy. Consider what took place at the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

In both cases, the killer arrived on the scene with an AR-15-style assault rifle.  Also, the killers in both cases wore body armor.

In Buffalo, a security guard reportedly armed with a 9 mm handgun confronted the shooter. The security guard, who also happened to be a retired police lieutenant, managed to fire two shots, and authorities say at least one bullet struck the shooter.

David Martinez of Buffalo places flowers at a memorial across the street from the Tops supermarket where a gunman killed ten people Saturday.
The problem is that the guard's 9 mm bullet was too weak to penetrate the shooter's body armor. Unhurt, the killer merely turned, aimed his AR-15, and shot the guard to death.

In Uvalde, the scenario was slightly more complex but remarkably similar.

The shooter carried an AR-15-style rifle and wore body armor. Cops rushed to the elementary school where shots had been reported. Within minutes, 19 officers huddled in a hallway outside a classroom where the shooter took cover.

But the cops did not rush through the door.

For starters, the door was locked. Cops waited for a janitor to come forward with a key. But also important, the cops feared the shooter was protected with body armor and was carrying an AR-15-style, semi-automatic rifle that could fire multiple rounds with merely the pull of a trigger.

What cop wants to rush into the wall of bullets from such a gun?

It’s a fair question, especially in light of the fact that those 19 officers — and others who joined them — waited for nearly an hour for a SWAT team, decked out in body armor and equipped with more powerful weapons, to push open the door to the classroom and kill the shooter. By then, of course, 19 students and two teachers had been murdered.

Mourners pay their respects on May 27, 2022, at a memorial for the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.
Much of the debate in recent days understandably focused on the police decision to wait outside the classroom door until a better-equipped SWAT team arrived. But missing is the question of what ordinary police are supposed to do when confronted with criminals who have more powerful weapons than the sidearms they carry.   

It’s important to talk about the policing decision to risk potential — perhaps certain — death by attacking a better-armed and protected killer. But why not also ask why the killer was allowed to acquire such weapons and body armor in the first place?

If police honestly face up to such a question, they’ll know the correct answer. Cops understand the risks they encounter when they put on their uniforms. They also understand how to reduce risks.

So why not call for a civilian ban on military-grade weapons?

It’s time for cops to speak up. They'd be protecting themselves — and the rest of us, too.

Mike Kelly is an award-winning columnist for NorthJersey.com as well as the author of three critically acclaimed non-fiction books and a podcast and documentary film producer. To get unlimited access to his insightful thoughts on how we live life in New Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Police in America need to call for a ban on assault weapons

