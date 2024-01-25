Why you won't see this jam brand in the jelly aisle anymore

Peanut butter and jelly fans may be sad to learn that one iconic label is leaving grocery store shelves for good.

J.M. Smucker has discontinued the Knott's Berry Farm brand of jams and jellies, known for being made with real puréed fruit that's spreadably thick and packed with intense flavor.

The parent company, which acquired Hostess Brands in 2023, shared a statement with ABC News via email from Frank Cirillo, senior manager of corporate communications for J.M. Smucker, who confirmed the decision was made "in alignment with our strategy to continuously evaluate our portfolio and ensure we are dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential."

The brand behind the popular Pure Boysenberry Jam, among other fruit flavors and preserves, was first acquired by J.M. Smucker from ConAgra Foods in 2008.

"We appreciate the fans of the brand and look forward to continuing serving them through our other offerings," Cirillo added in the statement.

