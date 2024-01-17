Why I won't be voting for Ken Calvert this election

I know what many of you are thinking: “Who is Republican Representative Ken Calvert? I thought Democrat Raul Ruiz was the only Valley congressperson?” Well, as a result of redistricting after the 2020 Census, we ended up with two congresspersons. Republican Ken Calvert won the 2022 election and now represents a new district that winds from Corona through the mountains to now include Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta. So, what the Republicans do in Congress is now an issue of great importance for a large part of the valley.

As we recently marked the anniversary of Jan. 6 with the 2024 election fast approaching, one of the key issues is the actions that day of former President Trump and Republicans in Congress like Representative Calvert. Recently, the Colorado Supreme Court called Trump’s attempts to overturn the election an “insurrection.”

While Trump’s role Jan. 6 is pretty well known, valley voters may not be aware, however that Rep. Calvert was one of the 139 Republicans who voted against recognizing the legitimately chosen electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania just hours after the Capitol Building was cleared. Looking forward to a possible repeat in 2024, it is worth noting that the current House Speaker Mike Johnson actually led the amicus brief that called on the Supreme Court to reject election results in four states. Calvert cited Johnson’s arguments in justifying his Jan. 6 votes and later voted for him to become Speaker.

This bothers me not only as a new constituent of Rep. Calvert but also as a retired executive director of student learning in Palm Springs Unified School District. In my position, I was able to see firsthand how seriously civics teachers in valley high schools took their job of educating students about the Constitution and the importance of being a fully informed voter.

But with voter turnout in Riverside County just 37% the 2022 election,it is critical that all citizens be aware of the importance of voting in this pivotal 2024 election.

Valley voters like me who are in this new congressional district need to be especially aware that in addition to the Jan. 6 votes, Calvert’s positions on some key issues do not necessarily represent the views of many valley voters. We differ in significant ways from voters in the rest of this new district and need to make sure our voices are heard in the next election.

For instance, the Coachella Valley part of this district is home to one of the largest LGBTQ+ populations in the U.S. So how have Rep. Calvert’s positions been on these issues?

In 2021, Calvert voted against the Equality Act which would provide LGBTQ+ people with explicit, comprehensive protection against discrimination under federal civil rights laws. To his credit, after reelection in 2022, he did change his tune and support same sex marriage by voting for the Respect for Marriage Act.

Another key difference between valley voters and the rest of the district is the larger percentage of registered Democratic voters. That means Calvert is usually on the opposite side of almost any key Democratic position: corporate taxes, health care, gun safety, abortion rights, etc.

Significantly, just as many voters may not know about Rep. Calvert’s votes against certifying the 2020 election, they may also not be aware that he voted against impeaching Trump twice and recently voted to start an impeachment inquiry into President Biden without citing any direct evidence of wrongdoing.

I hope that when given a chance this election, more valley voters will exercise their rights and turn out in much greater numbers to demonstrate opposition to positions that Rep. Calvert has taken – which do not reflect the perspectives of the majority of valley voters.

Mike Walbridge is a Palm Desert resident and retired executive director of student learning for Palm Springs Unified School District. He can be reached at mnwalbridge@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Why I won't be voting for Ken Calvert this election