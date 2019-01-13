Why You Should Like Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Xilinx:

0.21 = US$778m ÷ (US$5.1b – US$932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Xilinx has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Xilinx Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Xilinx’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 14% average in the Semiconductor industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Xilinx compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Xilinx’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Xilinx has total liabilities of US$932m and total assets of US$5.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Xilinx’s ROCE

Overall, Xilinx has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.