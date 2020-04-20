Why Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. (HKG:1895) Is A Top Dividend Stock

Is Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. (HKG:1895) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

That said, the recent jump in the share price will make Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman)'s dividend yield look smaller, even though the company prospects could be improving. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) paid out 21% of its profit as dividends. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

With a strong net cash balance, Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. With a payment history of less than 2 years, we think it's a bit too soon to think about living on the income from its dividend. Its most recent annual dividend was CN¥0.047 per share.

We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman)'s dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) has a low and conservative payout ratio. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any earnings growth, and the company's dividend history is shorter than the 10 years we ideally like to see before making a strong judgement. While we're not hugely bearish on it, overall we think there are potentially better dividend stocks than Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) out there.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.