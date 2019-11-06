Why Xperi Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XPER) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Xperi:

0.061 = US$63m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Xperi has an ROCE of 6.1%.

See our latest analysis for Xperi

Is Xperi's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Xperi's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 10% average in the Semiconductor industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Xperi stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Xperi's current ROCE of 6.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 31% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Xperi's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NasdaqGS:XPER Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Xperi's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Xperi has total liabilities of US$41m and total assets of US$1.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 3.8% of its total assets. Xperi reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Xperi's ROCE

Based on this information, Xperi appears to be a mediocre business. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).