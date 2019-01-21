Why XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), there’s is a company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on XPO Logistics here.

Undervalued with proven track record

In the past couple of years, XPO has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did XPO outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Logistics industry expansion, which generated a 60% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! XPO’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of XPO’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the logistics industry, XPO is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that XPO’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For XPO Logistics, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for XPO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for XPO’s outlook. Financial Health: Are XPO’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of XPO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

