Why Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:1585) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:1585) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Yadea Group Holdings’s P/E ratio is 16.94. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Yadea Group Holdings

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Yadea Group Holdings:

P/E of 16.94 = CN¥2.42 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.14 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Yadea Group Holdings maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. And EPS is down 3.3% a year, over the last 5 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

How Does Yadea Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Yadea Group Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (8.2) in the auto industry.

SEHK:1585 PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Yadea Group Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Yadea Group Holdings’s P/E?

Since Yadea Group Holdings holds net cash of CN¥3.0b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Yadea Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Yadea Group Holdings’s P/E is 16.9 which is above average (10.3) in the HK market. Earnings improved over the last year. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth — and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.