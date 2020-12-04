Why Yahya Bakkar Is Leaving a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / After speaking on more than 500 stages worldwide and helping his clients generate millions of dollars using the power of social media, Yahya Bakkar has made a bold move to leave the $307 billion knowledge industry that made him the successful thought leader he is today. This modern-day renaissance man is best known for helping others achieve success on their terms without sacrificing their family, freedom, or sense of fulfillment. As a world-class speaker, business mentor, and legacy builder, his entire philosophy in entrepreneurship is to build the right business models to become a better role model for the ones you love.

The reason why Yahya chose to leave this booming billion-dollar industry at the height of his career is because he's deeply concerned with where our world is headed and what the future will look like for our children. Yahya believes we're in the process of the largest wealth transfer in history (over $68 Trillion) and a financial transformation is needed to help the Baby Boomers pass on their wealth to the millennial generation.

We've all heard those horror stories of how those trust fund babies waste their inheritance money on meaningless activities versus using their newfound wealth for a meaningful purpose. The truth is, less than 5% of millennials own the world's wealth and our current educational system has produced millions of financially illiterate individuals because they don't teach them how money really works in schools.

Over 5 billion people are affected by the number 1 economic crisis in the world, which is the lack of financial literacy. In 2019 alone, not knowing how to manage personal finances cost Americans more than $307 billion.

In June 2020, the United States hit over 40 million jobless claims. The lockdown and pandemic hit the economy hard. With the recent unemployment claims, insurmountable college debt and the uncertainty of our future, the right financial education for affluent and middle-class families mixed with proven leadership development training for their children are needed to make, keep and grow their wealth without losing it all.

What drives Yahya's mission to build generational wealth and heal generational wounds is the pain he endured through his upbringing. Yahya Bakkar's birth parents abandoned and disowned him when he was 25 years old. Growing up, he witnessed how his father, a successful businessman, built his wealth at the expense of his family. Determined to not let his family or any family go through what he had experienced as a child, Yahya took on the challenge to change the direction of his family tree by breaking the cycle of dysfunction and learning the skills he needed to be the father and leader he wished he had. He is redefining the meaning of success and creating a new blueprint for countless first-generation wealth creators.

Now, Yahya Bakkar is the owner and CEO of Legacy Wealth Group, a one-stop virtual family office that helps ultra high-net worth individuals reduce their taxes, protect their assets and leave their legacy to their children without destroying their lives. Insurance is a vehicle that can protect their wealth and renewable energy is another.

Yahya's also a philanthropist and an investor in multiple renewable energy projects that promote a more sustainable planet for our kids to live in. In essence, Yahya believes that if we can teach families how money really works while transforming their children into powerhouse leaders, the world will be a much better place for everyone to live in. In other words, we can't change the world if we don't get our house in order. That's how you create a Powerhouse.

To know more about Yahya Bakkar, please check out his official website.

