Why Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25) Could Be Worth Watching

Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Yanlord Land Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Yanlord Land Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Yanlord Land Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SGD1.24, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Yanlord Land Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Yanlord Land Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Yanlord Land Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Z25 seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on Z25 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on Z25 should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Yanlord Land Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Yanlord Land Group (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

