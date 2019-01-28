Why Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25) Could Be Worth Watching

Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25), which is in the real estate business, and is based in Singapore, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of SGD1.32 and falling to the lows of SGD1.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yanlord Land Group’s current trading price of SGD1.3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yanlord Land Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What’s the opportunity in Yanlord Land Group?

Good news, investors! Yanlord Land Group is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Yanlord Land Group’s ratio of 2.79x is below its peer average of 10.35x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Real Estate industry. What’s more interesting is that, Yanlord Land Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Yanlord Land Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Yanlord Land Group, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although Z25 is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to Z25, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on Z25 for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

