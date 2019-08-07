Here’s why Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd.’s (HKG:2788) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we are going to look at Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. (HKG:2788) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Yorkey Optical International (Cayman):

0.051 = US$5.2m ÷ (US$124m - US$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Is Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)'s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)'s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.9% average in the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)'s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Our data shows that Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) currently has an ROCE of 5.1%, compared to its ROCE of 4.0% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:2788 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Yorkey Optical International (Cayman)'s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.