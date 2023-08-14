Why young women like me love Donald Trump

Donald Trump is the first choice candidate for Republican women – and it’s not even close. A poll released this week shows Trump leading with a majority 52 percent of the female primary vote, leaving his closest competitor Ron DeSantis far behind at 11 percent.

If President Trump continues to dominate in polling, you’ll continue to hear out-of-touch talking heads in the mainstream liberal media begging the question of why women should support Donald Trump. Per usual, they just don’t get it.

As a young Republican woman, I can proudly say that I love this country just as much as any man and I share the same concerns as the men in my life about the direction America is headed under Joe Biden and the Democrats. I support President Trump for the same reasons the men in my communities support him. I want America to be safe, prosperous, and free.

I want a booming economy, and good-paying jobs for my friends and family. I want less taken out of my hard earned paycheck through taxation. It was thanks to President Trump’s leadership that women’s unemployment hit its lowest level in nearly 70 years. If empowering women to get into the workplace and provide for their families isn’t pro-women, I don’t know what is.

The real question that we should be asking is this: how could women ever support Joe Biden? His policies have hurt women’s pocketbooks, increased their weekly gas and grocery bills, and made it more difficult to purchase a home due to record-high interest rates.

But Joe Biden’s support for transgender-identified men in women’s sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms is even more insulting to women. These policies are implemented in the name of progressive ideology, but they have only regressed our society to the days before Title IX was signed into law – a law that prohibited sex-based discrimination for federally-funded educational centers, facilitating an boom in women’s sport.

As a former NCAA Division II college softball player, I can assure you that it would not be “pro-women” for me to step up to the plate and try to hit a fastball from a six-foot, 200-pound man. President Trump has been a strong advocate for female athletes, promising to keep men off our athletic fields and out of our locker rooms.

And what about Joe Biden’s efforts to demonise the police?

Recently, a video showing a shaken woman recounting her assault in San Francisco went viral, shared by countless others sick and tired of the lawlessness in the ultra-liberal city. These problems aren’t confined to San Francisco: similar tales of criminal anarchy in major urban areas are depressingly common. That’s not Donald Trump’s fault – it’s the fault of Joe Biden and Democrat politicians like Eric Adams who encourage lawlessness with hair-brained bail reform policies that discharge perpetrators and terrorise innocents.

Donald Trump is the strongest law and order candidate America has ever had. Like millions of women, I want a President who backs our men and women in blue. We want to live in safe communities, and we want deranged criminals who commit heinous crimes to be locked up in prison, not walking our streets.

Under President Trump, overdoses in my home state of New Hampshire were declining for the first time in years. Now, fatal drug overdoses are rising at a rate higher than any other state in the nation. I know too many mothers who have had to bury their children because Joe Biden’s administration does not care enough about their lives to end the trafficking of Chinese fentanyl into our communities.

Women want – and deserve – a president who actually cares about ending the fentanyl crisis that is taking too many young lives in our communities.

And it’s mothers who are now often confronted with the insane leftist ideologies about race and gender in the curriculums of America’s public schools, poisoning the minds of their young children. Joe Biden has no plan to stop this indoctrination of an entire generation. In fact, he encourages it.

President Trump has a detailed policy plan to cut federal funding from any school that adopts “critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto our children.” What mother would oppose that policy?

Are women supposed to be in support of corruption, as well?

It’s not Donald Trump Jr. in the headlines for getting rich from selling his family’s “brand” to Chinese Communist Party-linked businessmen. No, it’s Hunter Biden who did that, with his father’s assistance.

The patriotic women I know backing Donald Trump want an end to the corruption that has plagued Washington for decades. The Justice Department should lock up criminals, not its political opposition. We are disgusted by Joe Biden’s cynical abuse of power.

Fundamentally, any common sense pro-American policy is a pro-women policy. Take national security, for example.

There are hundreds of thousands of women proudly serving in our Armed Forces. Just like their fellow male service members, they want a military that is trained to be the fiercest, strongest, fighting force in the world.

President Trump rebuilt our military, defeated ISIS, and didn’t get the U.S. involved in any new wars. Joe Biden’s leadership has been disastrous. This past week, we heard testimony from a mother whose son tragically died in Afghanistan due to the Biden administration’s incompetence.

The mom, Cheryl Rex, ripped into Joe Biden for lying that his son also came “home in a flag-draped coffin.” Is it pro-women to lie to a grieving mother?

Like millions of hardworking, common sense women across this nation, I want integrity restored to the White House. I want America’s economy to thrive, our streets to be safe, and our nation to be respected on the world stage again.

That’s why I want President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office.

