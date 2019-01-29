Why You Should Like Zardoya Otis, S.A.’s (BME:ZOT) ROCE

Today we’ll look at Zardoya Otis, S.A. (BME:ZOT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Zardoya Otis:

0.45 = €201m ÷ (€714m – €280m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2018.)

Therefore, Zardoya Otis has an ROCE of 45%.

Is Zardoya Otis’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Zardoya Otis’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Zardoya Otis’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Zardoya Otis’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Zardoya Otis has total liabilities of €280m and total assets of €714m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Zardoya Otis has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Zardoya Otis’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.