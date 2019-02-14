Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) rose as much as 10.3% higher on Thursday, following the data-management expert's strong fourth-quarter report. By 2:00 p.m. EST, the stock had settled down to a 9.6% gain.

So what

The leading supplier of barcode scanning and printing tools saw its fourth-quarter sales rise 11% year over year, to $1.14 billion. Adjusted earnings increased by 33%, landing at $3.10 per diluted share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $2.93 per share on revenues in the neighborhood of $1.12 billion. The company also issued strong guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2019.

A sign outside Zebra Technologies' headquarters, featuring the company's logo and HQ address. More

Image source: Zebra Technologies.

Now what

Zebra enjoyed solid demand for its products and services in a broad sense, extending to every product category and nearly all of its geographical markets. Even the soft European market saw double-digit percentage growth in sales. Among the company's core target markets, retail and healthcare customers stepped up with particularly strong order flows.

This stock has now climbed 59% higher over the last 52 weeks, but Zebra shares remain affordable, thanks to its solid and growing financial results. It's no surprise to see Zebra's stock taking another leap upward based on this classic beat-and-raise earnings report.

